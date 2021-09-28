Russia | Opponents Navalny targeted by new allegations of “extremism”

(Moscow) Imprisoned Russian opponent Alexei Navalny and several of his close associates, after months of repression against his movement, will be targeted by new “extremism” charges, punishable by heavy prison terms.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 8:24 am

According to a statement by the investigative committee responsible for the most important criminal investigations in Russia, Navalny and his allies are accused of “having founded and led an extremist organization” which, from 2014 to 2021, carried the message “of a change of power through violence” Mr Navalny was banned for extremism last June as the September 19th parliamentary elections approached.