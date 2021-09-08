Russia organizes Arctic domination through icebreakers

(On board the 50th anniversary icebreaker) From Moscow’s point of view, the Arctic is less a fragile space to be protected from global warming than an overflowing reserve of raw materials and trade opportunities. And in order to secure its supremacy there, Russia sails there with a fleet of nuclear icebreakers.

Ekaterina ANISIMOVA Agence France-Presse

“A third of our territory is beyond the Arctic Circle,” notes Dmitri Loboussov, the captain of the ship 50 that Pobedy (50 years of victory) left.

“As a result, our ancestors were already proficient in navigation in frozen waters. And we continue with success, ”continues the officer responsible for the icebreaker, pointing out the growing importance of his mission with the“ development of natural resources ”.

Because Vladimir Putin’s Russia has made the exploitation of Arctic wealth – oil, gas and minerals – a strategic priority.

The region is thus the bridgehead for the Russian export of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is promoted on the Yamal peninsula by the Russian Novatek and the French Total.

“The arctic zone has enormous potential. In terms of resources, we’re talking about 15 billion tons of oil and 100 trillion cubic meters of gas. Enough for dozens or even hundreds of years, ”underlined Deputy Prime Minister Alexandre Novak in September.

Compete with Suez

On the other hand, their profitability will depend in part on the northern sea route or the Northeast Passage. This Arctic route, which is half the length of the Suez Canal, aims to simplify the delivery of hydrocarbons to Southeast Asia by connecting the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic Oceans.

Previously only passable in summer, it is becoming more and more practicable with the retreat of the pack ice due to global warming.

But the stationing of Russian nuclear-powered icebreakers is also essential.

This fleet, led by nuclear energy giant Rosatom, is unique in the world because “only Russia has such a route – the North Sea route – where these icebreakers are in demand,” notes Sergei Kondratiev, an expert at the Institute of Energy and Finance.

When the Suez Canal was closed for several days in March 2021 because of a failed container ship, Moscow took the opportunity to emphasize that its Arctic route is no longer a distant dream, but a growing reality.

Rosatom must therefore increase the number of its nuclear icebreakers from five to nine over the next five years. The goal: to achieve 80 million tons of goods traffic in the Arctic per year by 2024 and 160 million tons by 2035, compared to around 33 million in 2020.

However, if we stay far from the billions of tons that pass through Suez every year, Sergei Kondratiev notes that the heavyweights of the Russian economy like Gazpromneft, Norilsk Nickel or Rosneft all need the Arctic and therefore “all of the services of a fleet of icebreakers “.

Rosneft, for example, is developing a colossal oil project called Vostok Oil in the Taimyr Peninsula with huge profits.

“More than a minute”

“If we accompanied a ship in the years 80-90, then we stopped waiting for the next one, now we don’t spend a minute”, says Captain Loboussov.

Year-round Arctic shipping is planned for 2030. And not just for Russians.

Rosatom notes that the Danish shipping company Maersk and the Chinese company Cosco are already taking the northern route. President Putin welcomed “the interest” of foreign actors in this sea route and assured on Friday that he “does not want to exclude anyone”.

The Russian nuclear company estimates the cost of expanding this trade route at 735 billion rubles (8.5 billion euros at the current rate) by 2024, of which 274 billion will be injected by the state.

Environmental groups denounce this race for hydrocarbons, which has led to several environmental disasters, and the increasing presence of nuclear reactors in the Arctic.

“Of course, development projects in such a fragile ecosystem harbor risks, and the infrastructure must help to mitigate them,” admits Rosatom, emphasizing that nuclear drives are cleaner than conventional fuels.

“Given the economic opportunities that are just as important for the local population as for the global economy, however, it will be difficult not to exploit these reserves,” the group assumes.