Russia puts new S-500 defense systems into service

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters on Thursday that the advanced S-500 Prometey air defense system is now deployed among Russian troops after the completion of state tests. “State testing has just been completed and the first supplies for this complex have begun. This is not yet the full range required by Almaz-Antey Concern. The configurations of the complex have been discussed, ”said the deputy prime minister.

This new defense system, which will replace the S-400 Triumph air defense system, is manufactured by Almaz-Antey Concern, the largest company in Russia’s military-industrial complex. The S-500 air defense system according to the Russian news agency Tass is designed to defeat all possible means of air and space attack from a potential enemy over the entire range of heights and speeds. The specialized agents that will work with this system have been trained since 2017.

Ankara and the S-400

The S-400 system has been and is at the center of a controversy between Russia, the United States and Turkey. In fact, Washington considers that the Russian S-400s are “incompatible with NATO equipment, threaten the security of NATO technology and do not fulfill Turkey’s commitments as a NATO member. NATO”. In December, the United States banned the granting of arms export permits to SSB, the Turkish government agency responsible for acquiring military equipment, to punish Ankara for acquiring the S-400s.