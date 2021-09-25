Russia | The opposition protests against “colossal” election fraud

(Moscow) More than a thousand Russians demonstrated in Moscow on Saturday at the call of the Communist Party, protesting what critics in the Kremlin called massive fraud in the parliamentary elections from September 17th to 19th.

In a crowded Pushkin Square, personalities of the Communist Party lamented a compact and calm crowd and denounced a “stolen” ballot, according to an AFP correspondent on site.

The verdict “United Russia stole the seats of the MPs,” said Valéri Rachkine, First Secretary of the Communist Party in Moscow, and criticized a “colossal election fraud in Moscow”.

“Putin is a thief,” shouted the demonstrators and also called for the release of political prisoners.

Some held up signs calling for the votes to be recounted, while others expressed their support for the imprisoned opponent Alexei Navalny.

A man holds up a placard demanding the release of Alexey Navalny.

The communist party leader Gennady Zyuganov was absent and invited along with other party leaders to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Before the start of the demonstration, which the authorities did not approve, they arrested several political activists, including Sergei Oudaltsov, leader of a radical left party, said OVD-Info, an NGO specializing in monitoring demonstrations in Russia.

A large police unit had been set up in Pushkin Square, but the police did not try to break up the demonstration and contented themselves with loud music to drown out the demonstrators’ speeches.

A protester addresses a police officer in Pushkin Square in Moscow.

President Putin’s opposition accused the authorities of massive fraud in parliamentary elections.

The latter saw the ruling party get a two-thirds majority, enough to revise the constitution, the end of a bespoke election from which Vladimir Putin’s critics were excluded.

Alexei Navalny and his allies, who were unable to take part in the vote after their movement was judged “extremist” by the courts, had developed a strategy to encourage the Russians to cast their vote on those candidates who were best suited are those of power, often communists.

According to the opposition, this “intelligent vote” would have been very successful, especially in Moscow, but was thwarted by fraud.