Russia | The tsar’s heir marries 104 years after the revolution

(Saint Petersburg) This is a first in Russia since the 1917 revolution: an heir to the last tsar, executed by the Bolsheviks, married on Friday in Saint Petersburg in the presence of several crowned heads from all over Europe.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 3:45 pm

Marina KORENEVA Agence France-Presse

Grand Duke Georgy Romanov, 40, married the Italian Rebecca Bettarini, 39. The ceremony took place in the imposing St. Isaac’s Cathedral in the heart of the former imperial capital.

With a candle in hand, the bride and groom advanced inside the building in front of gold-clad Orthodox priests.

The tsar’s heir, with a thin gray beard and a confident look, appeared in a black suit and yellow jacket. His bride wore a long white dress with the coat of arms of the Russian Empire embroidered in gold thread.

According to Orthodox tradition, two wreaths were briefly held over the head. Several young women in traditional Russian clothing wore the tail of the wedding dress, on which the tsarist coat of arms was embroidered.

According to the organizers, 1,500 people were invited, including Queen Sofia of Spain, the deposed King of Bulgaria Simeon II and his wife Margarita, Princess Lea of ​​Belgium, as well as other representatives of European royal families.

Also invited are the Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and her husband Gauthier Destenay as well as the Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Some of the guests wore furs, others wore Cossack uniforms adorned with medals. A civil ceremony was held in Moscow last week before the religious ceremony.

However, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman told the press that the Russian president “has no plans to congratulate the newlyweds”. “This marriage is in no way related to our agenda,” said Dmitry Peskov.

Galina Bobrova, a resident of St. Petersburg, watched with curiosity on Friday morning the arrival of the first guests in front of St. Isaac’s Cathedral, where dozens of journalists are present.

“I wish you are happy. Of course the monarchy is part of our past, but it’s interesting, ”she said.

The last marriage of an heir to the Romanovs in Russia was that of Tsar Nicholas II and Empress Alexandra 127 years ago.

“History of Russia”

Gueorgui Romanov, born in Madrid and a graduate of Oxford, is the son of Grand Duchess Maria Romanova, granddaughter of Grand Duke Kirill.

The latter was the cousin of Nicholas II, the last tsar of the Romanov dynasty, who ruled Russia for over 300 years until the February Revolution of 1917.

The monarch had been captured by the Bolsheviks and shot a year later with his wife, the Empress Alexandra, their four daughters and their son in the Urals.

After their execution, buried in a place long kept secret by the Soviet authorities, their bodies and those of their children were transferred to the Peter and Paul Cathedral in Saint Petersburg in 1998.

They were then canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church in 2000 and officially recognized by the courts as victims of Bolshevism in 2008.

Grand Duke Georgy Romanov, who like many former members of the Russian royal family spent most of his life in France, met his fiancée in Brussels, where they worked together for the European institutions.

For him, Rebecca Bettarini, daughter of a diplomat, converted to Orthodoxy and was renamed Victoria Romanovna.

Installed for three years in Moscow near the Kremlin, the Grand Duke claims to be devoted to charitable projects.

In an interview published on Wednesday with the Russian media, Fontanka, he stated that he had decided to marry in St. Petersburg for “many reasons”: this city was “the history of Russia, the history of the Romanov House”. “.