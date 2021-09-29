Russia threatens Youtube for blocking video channels

Moscow / Berlin (dpa) – The blocking of video channels of the Russian public television channel RT by the American company YouTube is a new test of the already weakened German-Russian relations.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow on Wednesday threatened consequences for German media working in Russia. The federal government made it clear that this had nothing to do with blocking video channels and that it was a decision of the American company.

The video platform, which is owned by the Google Group, on Tuesday removed two German-language video channels from Russian state media RT for violating guidelines. In response, Russia threatened to block Youtube partially or completely if the decision was not reversed.

The German-language subsidiary RT DE offers reports and videos online. The content is distributed through the website and social media such as Facebook, Instagram and so far YouTube. RT has been criticized in the West as the Kremlin’s propaganda tool. Central allegation: The station broadcasts conspiracy theories and disinformation on behalf of the Russian state. RT defends itself against this representation.

According to the Tass state agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there were clear signs that the laws of the Russian Federation had been violated. There are even signs of a very blatant violation, “because it is about censorship, hindering the dissemination of information by the media”.

Media regulator Roskomnadzor had previously threatened to block YouTube in Russia if the blockade on both channels was not lifted. The Kremlin expressly supported the actions of the media regulator. The organization Reporters Without Borders stressed that the media regulator’s announcement unfortunately comes within the framework of growing Internet censorship in Russia.

Both YouTube channels are blocked at a time when RT DE does indeed want to expand in Germany. A German-language television program is planned. According to earlier plans, it should actually start in December. A new site with television studios is also to be built in Berlin for this purpose. But there is one condition missing to begin with: a broadcasting license.

Nationwide TV programs can only broadcast with this license, which the national media authorities issue as media regulators for private broadcasting. RT had failed some time ago with an attempt to obtain a license via Luxembourg. So far no RT requests have been received by German media regulators, as a spokesperson for the Berlin-Brandenburg media authority announced at the dpa’s request.

Impact on German media?

Moscow-based RT editor Margarita Simonjan directly linked the blockage to Germany. On Twitter, she sharply criticized YouTube and referred to a “media war” that Germany had declared on Russia. However, she did not explain what Berlin had to do with the American company’s decision. This is not the first time that there has been tension on RT.

Russian authorities had also pressured large IT companies such as Google and Apple in parliamentary elections in their own country and, for example, removed the protest election app of Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny from their Russian stores shortly before the elections. . The opposition then accused company officials of making henchmen of President Vladimir Putin.

The editor also argued that action should now be taken against German media in Russia. She called for the ban of Deutsche Welle in Russia. In addition, the offices of the public broadcasters ARD and ZDF should be closed.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow spoke of an “unprecedented information attack” and threatened countermeasures against German journalists in Russia, but without being concrete. Such measures are not only appropriate, they are also necessary.

The German Association of Journalists (DJV) demanded that it be guaranteed that German media could continue to cover freely from Russia.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Welle told dpa: “I don’t understand why the German media are involved here. It is in fact a process between a Russian media and an American Internet platform. “

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert clarified in Berlin: “This is not a decision of the federal government.” He added: “Because there are different stories on Russian channels, I mean very clearly: this is a decision of YouTube.” The federal government or government officials have nothing to do with the decision. “So whoever claims it’s tinkering with a conspiracy theory.”

Seibert pointed out that anyone who calls for or talks about counterattacks against German media working in Russia, “is not showing, in our opinion, a good relationship with freedom of the press.”

Youtube cited a violation of the guidelines as the reason for blocking and deleting the two channels: RT DE was recently informed that state media had violated the Corona Pandemic Disinformation Directive. In a certain period of time, RT DE would then no longer have been allowed to upload videos to its YouTube channel. According to information from YouTube, the second channel was then used. The American company spoke of an attempt to circumvent. As a result, the lockdown was now carried out in the early evening on Tuesday.