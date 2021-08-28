Russian army uses Uran-9 combat robots in defense for the first time

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday that the military used Uran-9 combat robots for the first time in defense in special exercises in the Volga region. “During the special exercises organized in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the Uran-9 reconnaissance and fire support robots were used for the first time in the defense posture of troops on the battlefield,” the ministry said in a statement. release.

The personnel also practiced for the first time combined troop operations of air defense, electronic warfare and radiation protection, chemical and biological protection to combat enemy drones, according to the statement. The active phase of the exercises at the Mulino training ground was inspected by the Chief of Staff of Russia, the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Army General Valery Gerasimov.

A versatile robotic vehicle

The large-scale exercises conducted in the Western Military District are a final step in the inspection of the readiness of the troops for the strategic exercise Zapad-2021 that will take place in the territory of Russia and Belarus from September 10 to 16, Tass News . Agency reported. The Uran-9 multipurpose robotic combat vehicle is designed to conduct reconnaissance and provide fire support to reconnaissance squadrons and tactical-level combined arms forces, increase the efficiency of combat task performance, and reduce casualties in combat engagements. , including urban warfare.

