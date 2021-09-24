Russian nationalized by Putin | Leader of Russian giant Novatek charged with fraud and tax evasion

(Washington) One of the leaders of Russian gas giant Novatek, Mark Gyetvay, an American who has granted Russian citizenship to Vladimir Putin, has been arrested in the United States on charges of fraud and tax evasion, for which he spent several decades in prison.

Accounts in Switzerland, late filing of income tax returns in the United States, false declarations … Mark Gyetvay, member of the board of directors of Novatek, is accused of “devising a plan” to defraud the US tax authorities in order to escape many millions of dollars Steer.

Between 2005 and 2016 he had “withheld his ownership and control of important assets abroad and (failed) to declare and pay taxes,” according to a press release from the US Department of Justice.

Account in Switzerland of 93 million

In particular, he is accused of having opened two accounts in Switzerland in order to place his “lucrative stock options” and part of his remuneration, which was paid to him in shares. The balance on one of these accounts has exceeded $ 93 million for a period of time, it is reported.

In order to “conceal his property and control over foreign accounts and related assets,” he also stated that his then-wife, a Russian citizen, was “the economic beneficiary of the accounts.”

“Even though he is a chartered accountant (Mark), Gyetvay would not have submitted his US income tax returns and all the necessary forms on time” to his foreign accounts, the Justice Department added in its press release.

Mark Gyetvay is also accused of having provided false information.

If the American was temporarily CFO of Novatek, he left this position in 2014 and is now a member of the board of directors, the company said in a statement published on Friday.

“The situation has absolutely no impact on Novatek’s operational or financial activities,” number two in Russian gas, it said.

A first hearing was held Thursday before a Florida judge and Mark Gyetvay were released on parole.