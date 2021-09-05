Russian trolls pretend to get the Kremlin excited, study finds

Internet trolls apparently feed Russian state media reports with pro-Kremlin and anti-Western statements. That’s what experts from Britain have determined in a new study.

Cardiff (AP) – By commenting on reports about Russia in Western media, pro-Russian internet trolls are trying, according to a study, to pretend they approve of the Kremlin’s policies in the West.

Since the investigation began in April, they have issued pro-Kremlin and anti-Western statements on nearly 250 articles from a dozen countries, according to experts at Cardiff University. The reactions would in turn be used in Russian state media as evidence of the West’s alleged consent to Kremlin policies, according to the study.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab suspects government support behind the campaign. “This report highlights the threat to our democracy from Russian state-backed internet disinformation,” Raab said. In Britain, articles in the newspapers “Daily Mail”, “Daily Express” and “The Times” were affected.

State media reports, in turn, would then be shared via social media and websites known to spread disinformation and propaganda and some have links to Russian Secret Service. Foreign Minister Raab stressed: “The UK is working closely with its international allies to deal with the Kremlin trolls spreading lies.