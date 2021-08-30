SaaS-based Business Intelligence Industry| IBM Corp., Birst Inc., QlikTech International AB, Microstrategy Inc., Actuate Corp., Oracle Corp., Cloud9 Analytics, TIBCO Software Inc., SAP AG

SaaS BI is defined as a delivery model. In which ERP application software is employed at a hosted location, usually implemented outside of a corporation, and is accessed via protected internet by the end-user. A deployment method or delivery model is a reference to how software is hosted.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the SaaS-based Business Intelligence market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key Companies:

IBM Corp., Birst Inc., QlikTech International AB, Microstrategy Inc., Actuate Corp., Oracle Corp., Cloud9 Analytics, TIBCO Software Inc., SAP AG, Bime, Kognitio, GoodData Corp., PivotLink

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report.

Types:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Community Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Applications:

Large Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Medium – sized enterprises

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

SaaS-based Business Intelligence market Outlook (2021-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

