Safety Syringes Market 2021-Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by BD, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Medical

The Safety Syringes Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.69% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 12,220.06 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on safety syringes market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the incidence of needle stick injuries is escalating the growth of safety syringes market.

About Safety Syringes Market:

Safety syringes refer to the type of syringes consisting of an inbuilt safety mechanism. These could either possess a detachable or permanently attached needle. They assist in protecting a detachable or permanently attached needle. Various regions have implemented regulations making it mandatory to use safety syringes to decrease needle stick injuries and prevent needle re-use.

The rise in the concerns regarding the needle stick injuries to both patients and healthcare professionals acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of safety syringes market. The increase in the demand for injectable formulations owning to the development of self-injection devices and long-acting formulations along with lower adverse effects and high efficacy and favorable reimbursement policies accelerate the market growth. The surge in the investments in the surgical instruments by the hospitals and government initiative to incorporate the use of safety syringes in the legislation for declining needle stick injuries and preventing needle re-use further influence the market. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure and increase in need for enhanced safety mechanisms for syringes positively affect the safety syringes market. Furthermore, research and development activities and rise in demand for biologics extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Safety Syringes Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Product (Retractable Safety Syringes, Non Retractable Safety Syringes)

By Type (Attached Needle, Detachable Needles)

By Therapy (Insulin, Tuberculosis)

By End-User (Hospitals, Blood Donation Camps, Others)

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Safety Syringes Market Report are:-

BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Nipro Medical Corporation

Baxter

Retractable Technologies, Inc

Smiths Medical

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

JMI Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

Revolutions Medical Corporation

….

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are including:

North America (United States, and Canada)

Europe (France, UK)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan)

South America (Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the safety syringes market because of the high number of needles stick injuries, rise in awareness about prevention of diseases and presence of well-established health care infrastructure within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increase in awareness about sharp injuries and rise in prevalence of diabetes in the region.

Safety Syringes Market Scope and Market Size

The safety syringes market is segmented on the basis of product, type, therapy and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the safety syringes market is segmented into retractable safety syringes and non-retractable safety syringes. Retractable safety syringes are further segmented into manual retractable safety syringes and automatic retractable safety syringes. Non retractable safety syringes are further segmented into sliding needle cover syringes, sheathing tube syringes and hinged needle cover syringes.

On the basis of type, the safety syringes market is segmented into attached needle and detachable needles.

On the basis of therapy, the safety syringes market is segmented into insulin and tuberculosis.

On the basis of end user, the safety syringes market is segmented into hospitals, blood donation camps and others.

