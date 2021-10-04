Sail training ship “Gorch Fock” sets course for Kiel

Return after about six years: The training ship “Gorch Fock” sets sail for its home port in Kiel. There’s one thing in particular that thrills Captain Nils Brandt about his remodeled ship.

Kiel (dpa) – After around six years, the fully refurbished training ship “Gorch Fock” is expected to return to its home port in Kiel on Monday.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) and Marine Inspector Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach wish to accompany the crew on the last nautical miles from Eckernförde to Kiel.

The ship is expected to enter the Kiel Fjord around 1 p.m., accompanied by two mine-hunting boats. As they pass the naval base, the crew and ship are greeted by the outer jetty with a 20-shot salute. The “Gorch Fock” is supposed to deliver the 21st blow. Before the ship docks at the Gorch-Fock pier at the base around 3 p.m., another lap of honor is planned in the Inner Fjord, where the state parliament of Schleswig-Holstein is located. He is the godfather of the ship.

On Thursday, the navy recovered the three-master from the Lürssen shipyard in Bremen after years in the shipyard. Because much more had to be done on the ship, which was built in 1958 than was initially thought, the costs quickly exceeded the ten million euros initially calculated. Due to the high costs and allegations of corruption against shipyard workers, there has been a political discussion about the future of the ship. The then Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) approved the increases and finally set a cap of 135 million euros.

The ship’s captain, Nils Brandt, was satisfied with the refurbished ship before arriving at home port. “It drives very well,” Brandt said of the German news agency. In total, more than 70 tonnes of weight have been saved through modifications. “It makes it more pleasant to ride in the sea and ultimately behaves much more easily when traveling.” He is eager to return “after 2232 days”.

In a few days, the ship and its crew should return to sea for a four-week training phase. This is sailing training for the 120 team members. In late fall, the ship is scheduled to sail to the Canary Islands, where the first training trip with young cadets is scheduled to begin in January.