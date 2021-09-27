Sakharov Prize for Freedom | Eleven Afghan women and Alexei Navalny were among the candidates

(Brussels) A group of eleven Afghan women, women’s rights activists, teachers and journalists as well as the imprisoned Russian opponent Alexei Navalny are among the selected candidates for the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize, including the name of the winner announced in October 2021.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 11:53 am

Socialist and Democratic (S&D, left) and Green MPs put forward a joint candidacy, including Shaharzad Akbar (president of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission), Mary Akrami (director of the Afghan Women’s Network, which runs domestic violence shelters for women) and Zarifa Ghafari (one of the first mayors of Afghanistan). There are also Palwasha Hassan, Freshta Karim, Sahraa Karimi, Metra Mehran, Horia Mosadiq, Sima Samar, Habiba Sarabi and Anisa Shaheed.

“Human rights activists”

These women “are human rights activists” and “themselves victims of the situation in Afghanistan and the seizure of power by the Taliban”, commented Spanish MEP Nacho Sanchez Amor (Group S & D) during a meeting of the European Parliament via video conference.

With this candidacy it is possible to “send a strong signal to the international community”.

The political groups PPE (right) and Renew Europe (liberal and centrist) have arrested Alexei Navalny, the leading figure in the opposition to Vladimir Putin, for fraud in what is widely regarded as political repression.

Finnish MEP Heidi Hautala (Verts / ALE) praised the “remarkable courage” of these women and emphasized the “cross-generational and inter-ethnic” character of this collective candidacy.

The other candidates selected by the MEPs are the NGO Global Witness, Sultana Khaya, activist for the right to self-determination of the Saharawi people, and the former interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, who was imprisoned by the authorities of the “coup d’état” against the government of the former head of state Evo Morales .

Former President-in-Office of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, has been arrested and accused by the authorities of a “coup” against the government of former head of state Evo Morales.

A shortlist of three candidates will be drawn up on October 14th. The name of the 2021 winner will be announced on October 21 and the award will be presented on December 15 in the plenary session of the European Parliament.

The 2020 Sakharov Prize was awarded to the “democratic opposition” by President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus.

The “Freedom of Spirit” award, which was awarded for the first time in 1988, owes its name to the nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov, a major figure of dissent in the times of the USSR. It served several times as the antechamber of the Nobel Peace Prize.