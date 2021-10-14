Sales Scenario of Global Dental Caries Market to Remain Incremental Through 2016 – 2024

The scientific term dental caries is known for the tooth decay or cavities. Tooth decays are generally caused by the specific endogenous bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans and Streptococcus sobrinus.It occurs by the production of acid that later destroys the layer and enamel of the tooth.

The bacteria continues to grow to produce acid that gets into the inner layer of the tooth if the decay is not removed on time. In the U.S, approximately 90% of young adults have dental caries, while out of all dentate adults approximately 94% suffer from coronal caries. According to the estimation of WHO, on a global basis, 200,335,280 teeth were either decayed, filled or missing among just that age group

Factors contributing in the growth of Dental Caries Market are increased proportion of sugar based medication and existing life style factors. Additionally the increasing population in the Asia Pacific region is also the major factor to drive the growth of global dental caries market.

However, according to WHO, it was observed that the cases with dental caries are declining due to the number of public health measures and improved self-care practices in the developed countries. These are the major restraints for the dental caries market. The increase in caries commonly occurs in the children, lower socio economic group and the new immigrants.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Chemoprophylactic Agents

Antimicrobial Peptides

Vaccines

Expectorants

Probiotics and Replacement Therapy

Oral Corticosteroids

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Basis of regional presence

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

With increasing base of dental caries prevalence, the dental caries market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period (2016-2024). The antimicrobial peptides are expected to hold maximum share in the overall treatment market for the dental caries owing to its high effectiveness.

The chemoprophylactic agents includes antibiotics such as penicillin and vancomycin. New technologies that are evolving in the market such as mineral-binding micellar drug delivery system are developed which binds to the tooth surface and releases the encapsulated drug. The investment of companies in developing such technologies are also expected to contribute maximum share in the dental caries market during the forecast period.

Currently, North America dominates the global market for Dental Caries due to high prevalence rate of dental caries, followed by Europe. According to WHO, 90% people are diagnosed with dental caries in North America. However factors such as lack of knowledge and lack of awareness among people about the prevention will hamper the market growth in regions like Asia-pacific.

Some of the key market players in the manufacturing of the treatment products for dental caries includes Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly And Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Reddys Lab, and Novartis AG.

