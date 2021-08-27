Salicylic Acid market application, trends, growth, opportunities and worldwide forecast to 2027

The research study of the global Salicylic Acid market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both the short and long term. The report ensures a 360-degree assessment, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Salicylic acid is an organic white crystalline solid which is highly soluble in water. It is derived from the metabolism of Salicin, which is an anti-inflammatory agent extracted from willow bark. Salicylic acid is produced naturally from certain plants and can also be produced synthetically. It can be produced naturally through a biosynthesis process of phenylalanine—an amino acid found in certain plants. Salicylic acid is produced synthetically by treating sodium phenolate, at high pressure and high temperature, with carbon dioxide to yield sodium salicylate, which is later acidified using sulfuric acid to yield salicylic acid. Salicylic acid is a multifunctional ingredient that has pain relieving and anti-inflammatory properties. It is mainly used in manufacturing aspirin and other personal care products. Consumption of aspirin is increasing in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, which has resulted in growth of salicylic acid market at an annual growth rate of 8% in the recent past.

Top Key Players in Salicylic Acid market: Alfa Aesar (U.K.), Alta Laboratories Ltd. (India), Hebei Jingye Group (China), JM Loveridge Limited (U.K.), Novacap (France), Shadong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd. (India), Simco Chemical Inc. (Canada), Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China).

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Salicylic Acid market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of salicylic acid-based skincare and hair care products is a major factor fueling growth of the global salicylic market. The hair care and skincare products offered by the manufacturers are in line with the current trends of products offering various medical benefits such as dandruff removal, hair fall, acne, psoriasis, or other skin diseases. Salicylic acid is a widely used commercial chemical and forms an important component of aspirin. The rise in human infectious diseases has resulted in large populations suffering from common fever, cough, and cold, which inadvertently fuels demand for aspirin as a pain killer.

Safety of cosmetics is a major concern, as the ingredients used in manufacturing the cosmetic products can have adverse health effects and can result into severe dryness, skin blistering, and skin irritation. As the cosmetics industry is expanding, there increasing number studies carried on safety of these products and are regulated by related authorities. The ever-changing and evolving regulatory scenario results in high costs for research and development in order to ensure compliance. This hampers growth of the market to a certain extent. Rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of beauty ingredients is driving the consumer demand for naturally derived products from grapes, rosemary, thyme, and tree oil as an alternative.

