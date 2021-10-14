Salinity Testers Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2031

Salinity Testers Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, salinity tester market is set to observe a steady growth between 3% and 4% during 2021-2031. The growing demand from government regulations and increasing environmental concern among people is driving the market.

Increased awareness about water quality in various application industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy & electricity, electronics & semi-conductors, food & beverage as well as the waste water treatment industry, is driving the market globally.

What is Driving Demand for Salinity Tester?

Water supply quality has a significant impact on everyday life, owing to environmental degradation and heavy industrialization. This tester is widely used for testing different parameters of water samples such as salinity, purity, hardness and several other parameters.

With freshwater resources depleting levels per annum and human population resorting to alternative sources including brine and seawater. With the said resources which exist only in abundance, the salinity content is relatively higher and needs to be scaled to down to edible levels thereby emphasizing on the need of desired water quality.

With key factors such as growing government regulations for water quality, environmental issues such as water salinity, water contamination and pollution, rapid industrialization, and urbanization, the salinity tester market is currently experiencing strong growth.

The growth of research and development in government and private laboratories, as well as the agrochemicals industry, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rural water resource management in underdeveloped and developing countries as per UN sanctioned programs poses a tremendous business opportunity for the salinity tester market growth because laboratory facilities are not readily accessible in rural areas.

Government Regulations on various Industries Likely to Increase Salinity Testers Sales

The government of developing countries such as India is implementing strict government regulations on the use of water in various food and beverage products, creating a barrier for companies manufacturing food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products, where the use of tested water is highest.

The government requires these businesses to install water monitoring equipment in their facilities and conduct salinity tests in accordance with established standards as they impose serious implications.

North America Salinity Tester Outlook

The global salinity tester market is dominated by developed regions such as North America and Europe. Water testing have been forced to use by players in many industry verticals due to the strict water quality requirements in these areas, giving a strong boost to the market.

In the western United States, there is a large volume of very salty water in the atmosphere. Without treatment, nearly 75% of groundwater in New Mexico is too salty for most uses.

In 2015, saline water withdrawals in the United States accounted for about 16% of all water used in the country. The thermoelectric-power industry used almost all saline withdrawals (over 97 percent) to cool electricity-generating equipment, as seen in the second graph. For mining and industrial purposes, about 3% of the nation’s saline water was used.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to remain the largest regional segment of the global salinity tester market, followed by Europe.

South Asia & Pacific Demand Outlook for Sanity Tester

During the projection period i.e. 2021-2031, the sanity tester market in South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate, owing to the rising awareness of water sanitation. Salinity has serious implications for water quality, biodiversity, and agricultural productivity, supply of water for critical human needs and industry and the longevity of infrastructure, if left unmanaged.

To avoid bacterial infection through water in countries such as India, Malaysia, and others, water sanitation awareness is growing, which is driving up demand for sanity testers in South Asia & Pacific.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Salinity Testers?

Some of the leading manufacturers include

Electronics India

Environmental & Scientific Instruments Co.

LaMotte Company

HANNA INSTRUMENTS

Wilhelmsen

Aquaread

Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co.

ATAGO CO. LTD

Weihai JXCT

Ocean Scientific International Ltd

Instrument Choice

Apera Instruments

Bante Instruments

HORIBA

Some of the suppliers & Exporters in India are:

A.A. Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Scipro Technologies

Sunshine Scientific Equipments

ATICO Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Pursuing of sales via online as well as offline sales channels has been witnessed as key trend via market participants.

