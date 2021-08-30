Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment Market Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Status 2021 to 2028 | GE, Siemens, Accuray, Elekta

Global Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment Market Synopsis:

The Global Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market research study, Salivary Gland Cancer is a rare cancer which arises in the tissue of salivary glands. These glands are responsible for the production of saliva. The signs of this cancer include a lump or trouble swallowing. Most salivary gland tumors are benign and arise in the parotid glands. This condition is evaluated by biopsy or imaging tests such as MRI, CT scan, and PET scan.

Some of the most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment Market are rapid growth in the prevalence of disease, growing government initiatives, advancement in treatment options, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness among patients.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America dominates the Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment Market due to the presence of major key players, continuous technological development, well-developed healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of disease and increasing awareness in this region. Global Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment Market in the APAC and Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing research and development activities, rising investment in the healthcare sector, and growing government support.

Global Key Players:

1 Varian Medical Systems, Inc

2 Siemens

3 Accuray Incorporated

4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5 Elekta AB

6 General Electric

Global Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation:

Type Segmentation:

1 Mucoepidermoid Carcinoma

2 Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

3 Adenocarcinomas

4 Malignant Mixed Tumors

5 Others

Treatment Segmentation:

1 Surgery

2 Radiation Therapy

3 Chemotherapy

Diagnosis Segmentation:

1 MRI

2 CT Scan

3 Pet Scan

4 Endoscopy

5 Biopsy (Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) Biopsy and Incisional Biopsy)

End-Users Segmentation:

1 Clinic

2 Hospital

3 Others

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Salivary Gland Cancer Treatment Market structure, market drivers and restraints

