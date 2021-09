Salvador | A drone show to celebrate the introduction of Bitcoin as legal tender

Billionaire Brock Pierce, who views cryptocurrencies as “digital gold,” celebrated the Salvadoran government’s decision to make Bitcoin legal tender by staging a drone show.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 11:55 am

150 drones formed various symbols in the sky of El Sunzal, El Salvador.

