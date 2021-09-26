San Marino | The population decides on the legalization of abortion

(Rome) Forty-three years after neighboring Italy, the tiny Republic of San Marino voted in a Sunday referendum on the legalization of abortion, a very controversial issue in this small country with a strong Catholic tradition.

This tiny, mountainous enclave in central Italy is one of the last states in Europe – alongside Malta, Andorra and the Vatican – to completely ban abortion even in cases of rape, incest, fetal disease or the death of the mother.

A total of 35,411 voters were called to vote, a third of them abroad. Polling stations that opened at 8:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. GMT) closed at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT), with results expected late in the evening. Another stronghold against abortion, Gibraltar, relaxed its laws after a referendum in June.

At the initiative of the Union of San Marino Women (UDS), a feminist association of the 1970s and 1980s that was revived in 2019, the inhabitants of this small country had to decide whether they wanted women to have the freedom to choose whether to have an abortion or not up to 12 weeks pregnant.

After this period, termination of pregnancy would only be permitted if the mother’s life was at risk or if abnormalities or malformations in the fetus were found to be “a serious risk to the physical or mental health of the woman”.

Unsure result

In San Marino, due to the lack of polls, nobody dared to predict this referendum, the outcome of which is considered very uncertain.

“We hope to win. The vast majority of young people are on our side because it is an issue that affects their lives directly. It is unbearable to treat women who are forced to have an abortion as criminals, ”said Francesca Nicolini, 60, doctor and UDS member.

Abortion is now a crime punishable by up to three years in prison for the woman and six years for the doctor performing it. In fact, there has never been a conviction for San Marino women going to Italy to have an abortion and bypassing the law.

Opposition to the legalization of abortion is strong, starting with the ruling Christian Democratic Party (PDCS), which called for a “no” vote to “defend the right to life”.

Divided population

The anti-abortion was reinforced in its rejection by Pope Francis, who ten days before the referendum once again expressed his disgust for abortion, which he compared to “murder”.

When the voting instructions from the PDCS, which has just over a third of the MPs in parliament, are clear, the issue of abortion transcends traditional political divisions.

“The population is very divided on this issue. And even in parliament there are members of progressive parties who oppose abortion and members of the right who are in favor, especially in the case of rape or deformity of the fetus, ”notes Manuel Ciavatta, deputy secretary of the PDCS.

“I would say that around 50% of the 60 MPs are in favor and 50% against,” he told AFP. Whatever the outcome, his party “will respect the vote of the electorate,” he said.

In the event of a yes victory, that would be a radical turnaround for San Marino, because the abortion ban dates back to 1865 and was confirmed under the fascist regime (1923 to 1943) and 1974 by the penal code.

However, according to figures from the Italian Statistical Institute (Istat), quoted by the Committee against Abortion, the resort to abortion by women from San Marino was rather limited.

Between 2005 and 2019, around twenty of them practiced in Italy each year, with the trend falling significantly in 2018 (12) and 2019 (7).

But for anti-abortionists like Rocco Gugliotta, a 41-year-old shop owner, it is still too much: “Why should only the mother decide? Does the father have no decision-making authority? “.

Conversely, Alfiero Vagnini, a 65-year-old chef, opted for the positive vote: “San Marino is lagging behind on many issues, we have to become a more modern country. I hope that yes wins, even if nothing is less certain ”.