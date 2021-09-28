Sanofi throws in the towel

It has been a while since mass vaccination campaigns against the new coronavirus began in most countries around the world. It must be said that the Covid-19 has claimed several lives since the first known cases in China. Most strata of society are affected, and the death toll around the world only gets worse with time.

This has led several laboratories to develop vaccines to slow the progression of confirmed cases. After the laboratory-level tests, the world’s governments have stepped up communications campaigns around vaccination so that as many people as possible are vaccinated, so that humanity is prone to collective immunity, and so that this virus that has cost many lives boots from our planet Persons.

While many vaccines have been given to millions of people around the world, some laboratories have refined their vaccine to offer another range. Such is the case with the French transnational company Sanofi, which was working on its messenger RNA vaccine against Covid-19. While the studies were at an advanced level and could produce 12 billion doses by the end of the year, Sanofi decided to stop developing its messenger RNA vaccine believing it would be available in the market far too late . However, according to our sources, the French company is still testing its other vaccine.