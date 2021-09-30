Sarkozy sentenced for illegal campaign financing

In his re-election campaign, he spent more money than was allowed. A court now sentences Nicolas Sarkozy to one year in prison.

Paris (AP) – Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing. The Paris court ruled on Thursday that the 66-year-old could serve his sentence in the form of an electronically supervised house arrest with an ankle cuff.

According to the court, Sarkozy exceeded the capped campaign costs in 2012 during his ultimately failed re-election campaign. The curators ruled the Élysée Palace from 2007 to 2012.

In France, election campaign expenses are capped in order to create more equal opportunities for candidates. In 2012, the authorized ceiling was 22.5 million euros. In fact, Sarkozy’s team would have spent at least 42.8 million.

In order to cover the overspending, the spending would have been camouflaged by a system of fictitious invoices from his UMP party – now renamed Les Républicains. Sarkozy would not have invented the system, but he ignored important information from accountants. Sarkozy had denied the allegations in court and said the election campaign had not gone too far financially. He did not appear in person in court for the verdict.

This is not the former president’s first guilty verdict

In addition to the former hope of French civil rights, 13 people were tried in the proceedings for suspicion of fraud and complicity. The court found them all guilty and imposed several years of imprisonment, some suspended and the rest under house arrest.

This is not Sarkozy’s first conviction. In March, in another case, he was sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were suspended, for corruption and illicit influence. No president of the Fifth French Republic, founded in 1958, has been so severely punished. Sarkozy has announced that he will appeal. French justice is also investigating him for alleged payments by Libya during the 2007 election campaign.