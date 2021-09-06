Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market Overview, Growth And Business Opportunity 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market size reached a value of US$ 1577.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Saudi Building Systems Mfg. Co.

Red Sea Housing Services

Kirby Building Systems

Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Component:

Prefabricated Building:

Floors and Roof

Walls

Staircase

Panels and Lintels

Others

Structural Steel:

H-Type Beam

I-Type Beam

Columns

Angles

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Industrial

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

