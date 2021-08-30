Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Trends, Competitive Landscape And Key Regions | Saline Water Conversion Corp, ACWA Power International

The analysis covered in the Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic Market Business Report clearly depicts the various market segments that can see the fastest business development during the estimated forecasting framework. Various steps were taken to generate this report, and input from a professional team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters was used here. Conduct background analysis and supplier participation analysis. Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis and competitor analysis help the company determine the range of its products to consumers in terms of size, color, design, and price.

Top Companies Mentioned in this Report-

Saudi Electricity Company, Saline Water Conversion Corp, ACWA Power International

Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Saudi Arabia. The research details renewable power market outlook in Saudi Arabia (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Saudi Arabias Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Saudi Arabia renewable power market and Saudi Arabia’s solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analysed based on mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia

3.1 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Power Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saudi Arabia

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 National Renewable Energy Program (NREP)

4.3 Renewable Energy Auctions

4.4 National Industrial Cluster Development Program

4.5 Energy Research Innovation Program

5. Solar PV Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Company Profiles

5.1 Company Snapshot: Saudi Electricity Co

– Saudi Electricity Co – Company Overview

– Saudi Electricity Co – Business Description

– Saudi Electricity Co – Major Products and Services

– Saudi Electricity Co – Head Office

5.2 Company Snapshot: Saline Water Conversion Corp

– Saline Water Conversion Corp – Company Overview

– Saline Water Conversion Corp – Major Products and Services

– Saline Water Conversion Corp – Head Office

5.3 Company Snapshot: ACWA Power International

– ACWA Power International – Company Overview

– ACWA Power International – Business Description

– ACWA Power International – SWOT Analysis

– ACWA Power International – Major Products and Services

– ACWA Power International – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

