Saudi camel carvings are believed to be at least 7,000 years old

We now know more about the 21 camel sculptures discovered in northern Saudi Arabia depicting life-size animals. While in 2018 archaeologists had announced that these works dated from the beginning of our era, a study published this Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in the Journal of Archaeological Science postpones the date to years earlier.

The dating of his works was made possible by an impressive technical device created through a research program launched by the CNRS, the German Max Planck Institute and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Culture. For the main author of the study, Dr. Maria Guagnin, from the German institute mentioned a little earlier, “Neolithic communities regularly returned to the site of dromedaries, indicating that their symbolism and function lasted for many generations.”

According to our information cross-checks, the 21 sculptures discovered in a desert in Saudi Arabia would have existed for no less than 7,000 years. Which leads to say that this new estimate far exceeds the first information revealed about these jobs 4 years ago. Generally well presented sources report that the study authors see the area where the sculptures were discovered as an example of the “prehistoric period when pastoral populations of northern Arabia created rock art. And large stone structures.”