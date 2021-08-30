Scale-out Storage Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

A storage system that practices a scaling procedure to create an active storage location that will support stable data evolution on an as-needed basis. Scale-out storage design usages a number of storage nodes which includes storage components and various low-cost computer servers as the scale out storage required configurations to create a storage pool or configurations to increase calculating the power to beat the traditional storage system. Scale out storage software is an innovative configuration to improve the storage capacity. The scale-out structural design is designed to scale both performance and volume. In order to do that it rises and improvements the total volume of disk spaces. Scale-out storage is being applied to the storage size by configuring and adding scale-out storage spontaneously whenever mandatory. It expands the network dimensions of the devices and when scale-out storage system touches the limit capacity, it automatically permits another added array to expand system capacity. The design of a scale out storage is very unique, it includes of a single added cluster(node) and every cluster (node) have individual storage size which may be in the form of spindles, I/O (input /output) bandwidth and own processing power, as a result of this it increased storing capacity, thereby enhances the performance.

Earlier organizations are used to in investing heavily on large storage array. Enterprises are ended up paying more and more for storage. As technology advancement take place in every vertical scale out storage system is also a strong example for this technology enhancement. As scale out storage system has expand the life structure of organizations to an extreme level and flexibility on the revolution of storage use. There are various factor presents in market which drive the scale out storage system. Moreover the Scale-out storage has huge involvement towards the enhancement and development of storage capacity. Primarily, the market is drive by enormous growth in the volume and size of the data leading towards the increase in the demand of scale-out storage market. High cost, downtime, and no limit capacity of scale-up storage system is accelerating the adoption of scale-out storage market. Scale up storage system is traditional approach for storing the data. However, scale-out storage systems only deals with storage capacity for protecting the data and the organizations need accessible solution for disaster and breakup recovery as well. Companies are highly depend on the storage system as per their requirement of storing data, as the volume of the data of the enterprises increases rapidly. The scale-out storage market has huge opportunity to raise. Now companies are slowly adopting the scale-out storage system technology for the increasing the storage capacity of their organizations as this is acting as a trend now a days.

The scale-out storage can be segmented on the basis of components, software, storage technology, deployment type, industry vertical and geographically. On the bases of components, the scale-out storage has been segmented into services and software. The software sub segments includes data protection, big data, high performance computing, data management & n-memory data and grid integration. All these software makes the scale-out storage software are more protective and flexible for the enterprises. Based on the development, the scale-out storage marker is further segmented into private and cloud public. These segment already have a steady growth in the market. Based on industry vertical, the scale-out storage market is segmented into the banking financial services & insurance (BFSI) IT & telecom, government, healthcare, education & academy, manufacturing, and others.

Geographically, scale-out storage technology is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Asia Pacific region is expected to experience high growth of scale-out storage market, due to rising amount of data generation and high adoption of advanced storage technologies. The number of startup and SME are growing rapidly in this region which in turn is driving the demand of scale-out technology market. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to grow exponentially due to stringent security systems and rise in investments for upcoming projects across the regions.

Competitive landscape of scale-out storage system market has various key players such as IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Panasas, Inc, Quantum Corporation, Dell Inc, Pure Storage, Tintri, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Ltd, Nasuni Corporation, Nexenta Systems, Scality, Inc, and Netapp.

