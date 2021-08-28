Scholz does not clearly want to exclude the coalition with the left | Free press

Scholz does not clearly want to exclude the coalition with the left | Free press

Even before the general election, there is speculation about possible color combinations. SPD chancellor candidate Scholz has not ruled out cooperation with the left and now explains why.

Berlin (dpa) – SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz again did not expressly rule out a coalition with the left after the federal elections.

“Because touching the pot is not good for democracy. Experience shows that after the rejection of one coalition, the question of the next one follows, ”he said when asked in an interview with the“ Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung ”why he was not clear. says no to an alliance with the left. “And at some point the country no longer discusses the welfare of the country, but rather the plans of the parties.”

He is convinced: “Every government in Germany must be very clear about the transatlantic partnership, NATO membership and a strong and sovereign European Union. In addition, that we are dealing with money securely and that the economy must grow. And this security is guaranteed inside. “All these points are essential to him.

In current polls, the SPD was ahead of or tied with the Union. An alliance of the SPD, the Greens and the left could be possible after the federal elections.

The Union’s candidate chancellor, Armin Laschet, had asked Scholz to exclude a red-red-green coalition. It is “a danger for Germany”.