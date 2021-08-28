Scholz does not clearly want to exclude the coalition with the left | Free press

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 28, 2021
1

Even before the general election, there is speculation about possible color combinations. SPD chancellor candidate Scholz has not ruled out cooperation with the left and now explains why.

Berlin (dpa) – SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz again did not expressly rule out a coalition with the left after the federal elections.

“Because touching the pot is not good for democracy. Experience shows that after the rejection of one coalition, the question of the next one follows, ”he said when asked in an interview with the“ Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung ”why he was not clear. says no to an alliance with the left. “And at some point the country no longer discusses the welfare of the country, but rather the plans of the parties.”

He is convinced: “Every government in Germany must be very clear about the transatlantic partnership, NATO membership and a strong and sovereign European Union. In addition, that we are dealing with money securely and that the economy must grow. And this security is guaranteed inside. “All these points are essential to him.

In current polls, the SPD was ahead of or tied with the Union. An alliance of the SPD, the Greens and the left could be possible after the federal elections.

The Union’s candidate chancellor, Armin Laschet, had asked Scholz to exclude a red-red-green coalition. It is “a danger for Germany”.

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 28, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Murder of Jovenel Moïse | As soon as he is appointed, the judge drops the case

Murder of Jovenel Moïse | As soon as he is appointed, the judge drops the case

August 13, 2021
Photo of Siberia | Vladimir Putin orders that efforts to control the fires be redoubled

Siberia | Vladimir Putin orders that efforts to control the fires be redoubled

August 10, 2021
Photo of London | The jihadist attack in February 2020 could have been avoided, say the judiciary

London | The jihadist attack in February 2020 could have been avoided, say the judiciary

August 20, 2021
Photo of Civil War in Ethiopia | River carries corpses with tied hands, say Sudanese

Civil War in Ethiopia | River carries corpses with tied hands, say Sudanese

August 3, 2021
Back to top button