Scholz: We were guinea pigs – and it went well |

Can Olaf Scholz’s casual choice of words about vaccinations change the minds of people who didn’t want to? Or does it decrease confidence in the effectiveness of vaccines, as Paul Ziemiak notes?

Oberhausen (AP) – Finance Minister and SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz announced the vaccination against Covid-19 with unusual words.

“50 million people have now been vaccinated twice. We were all guinea pigs for those who waited until now. That’s why I say as one of those 50 million – it went well! Please join us, ”Scholz said in an interview with local NRW radio.

CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak criticized Scholz for his choice of words. “Anyone who (…) calls 50 million vaccinated citizens as guinea pigs, decreases confidence in the efficacy of the vaccine,” Ziemiak told Focus Online. We must be able to expect seriousness and a judicious choice of words from a vice-chancellor on such a sensitive subject.

A week ago, during an election campaign event, Scholz called on people to be convinced about the vaccination and made a similar statement: “We all loved being your guinea pigs – we did well with the vaccination, now please do that too. “

According to a statement from the broadcast network, Scholz confirmed the grand coalition’s plans for the employer to provide information on the immunization status of employees in daycares, schools and nursing homes to local NRW radio stations. In the discussion of how protection could be improved for particularly protection-worthy groups of the population, “such an option naturally also serves to query status, which then also creates opportunities for extensive use of testing offers. . “said Scholz.

However, the SPD politician rejected an extension to all professional groups. “This is a very important intervention.” Scholz called the basic rule that employees are not required to provide their employer with information about their own health aspects “sensitive”.

The interview will be broadcast on Saturday 4 September from 1 p.m. on 45 local radio stations in North Rhine-Westphalia – including Antenne Düsseldorf and Radio Köln.