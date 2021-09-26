Schwesig can choose coalition partner after victory

Schwerin (AP) – Thanks to the SPD’s furious victory in the regional elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig has several coalition options for her next government.

The 47-year-old can continue the alliance with the punished CDU or reign with the left also pinched. With the return of the FDP and the Greens to the Land Parliament of Schwerin, a traffic light coalition would also be possible. On election night, Schwesig did not want to get involved. “We are now waiting for the final results and then see who can form stable majorities,” the SPD politician told ZDF.

Meeting with the party authorities on Monday evening

Three things are decisive for a government: stable majorities, then social democratic issues such as a strong economy, good work, social cohesion and the environment and, third, the reliability of the partner.

According to Schwesig, the party committees will meet on Monday evening “and then we’ll see who we talk to.” She was “of course very satisfied with the SPD here in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. We have clearly achieved our electoral objective. We are the strongest force again and have even made real gains. She is “very proud to be Prime Minister of the most beautiful federal state in Germany – and that I can remain so now”.

An ARD extrapolation from 11:26 pm speaks of 40.0% of the votes for the SPD. This is the SPD’s second best result in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and it is well above that of 2016. At that time, the party was able to get 30.6% of the vote.

The former coalition partner, the CDU, must accept the country’s worst historic result. The Christian Democrats around their main candidate and state president Michael Sack represent only 13.2% – after 19.0% in the state election in 2016.

Sack leaves the future at the top of the party open

As a result, Sack spoke of a catastrophic result. He left his future at the top of the party in the northeast open. Election night is not a good time to talk about further measures, he told the German news agency. The CDU executive wants to meet on Monday evening. Sack only leads the largest party in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with around 5,000 members since 2020.

After having counted more than 80% of the electoral constituencies, the second force of the parliament of the state of Schwerin is the AfD with 18.2% – after 20.8% in the elections of 2016. Its main candidate, Nikolaus Kramer, has regretted that his party narrowly missed the 2016 result. Head of State Party Leif-Erik Holm said: “Small losses are not so bad for us. We are happy to be so stable. This means that we have a very, very large base of voters who also went to the polling stations. “

The left could not stop the downward trend that has persisted since 2011 and, with 9.6%, achieved the worst electoral result in the northeast to date. Head candidate Simone Oldenburg declined to comment on possible coalition options. They assume, however, that voters in the northeast had voted outside the CDU and wanted a left turn.

Bravo from the FDP and the Greens: according to projections, both parties have managed to return to the state parliament. The Liberals – more represented in parliament since 2011 – reach 5.6%, the Greens – more in the Land parliament since 2016 – reach 5.9%.

SPD does well in MV also at federal level

The SPD also performed well in the federal elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. After counting 97 percent of the state’s roughly 2,000 constituencies, the Social Democrats led with 29.0 percent of the second vote, roughly twice as many as the 2017 federal election.

Behind was the AfD with 18.3. The CDU stood at 17.5% – a debacle from 2017, when the northeastern Christian Democrats had 33.1% of the second vote and the six direct terms. One of them was won by outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.