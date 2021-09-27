Schwesig expected after electoral victory for the federal leadership of the SPD

Schwerin (AP) – After her clear victory in the general elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig is expected in Berlin today.

After the traditional handing-over of the flowers in the Willy-Brandt-Haus (9:00 a.m.), the SPD Presidium meets first, then the Federal Executive Committee of the SPD. In the early evening, the SPD executive meets in Güstrow. There, further action in the northeast should be discussed, for example with whom and when to probe.

Schwesig has several options: the 47-year-old can continue to rule with the CDU, which has been severely punished by voters, or she can form a coalition with the left which has also been ripped off. With the return of the FDP and the Greens to the Land Parliament of Schwerin, a so-called traffic light coalition is also possible. Schwesig did not want to get involved on election night. Before the elections, she had always insisted that the new government should be based on a strong parliamentary majority.

Debacle for the CDU

The state executive of the CDU also wishes to meet today. At this meeting, however, the main question should be what were the reasons for the electoral debacle. Emphasis will also be placed on the role of party leader and first candidate Michael Sack, whose political future is at stake. The 48-year-old district administrator from the Vorpommern-Greifswald district has taken over as party chairman he A little over a year ago, but failed to create a spirit of optimism.

Many party members, especially the younger ones, wanted former Bundestag member Philipp Amthor, 28, to lead the party in the summer of 2020. But the eloquent young CDU star had withdrawn due to lobbying and pressure from the old management. One wonders if it is time now, because he was far from winning the direct mandate he had hoped for in the federal election. He found himself in his constituency behind the SPD and the AfD.

Besides the SPD and CDU, representatives of all other parties that will be represented in the Land Parliament in the future also wish to answer journalists’ questions at a special press conference.

AfD second largest party

After stripping all the 2003 electoral constituencies in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the SPD won 39.6% of the vote, as could be seen on the regional election control homepage in the morning. This is Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s second best SPD result. The previous coalition partner, the CDU, achieved its worst ever result in the state with 13.3% and again landed behind the AfD, which reached 16.7%.

9.9% of voters voted for the left, their worst result in the northeast. Both the FDP and the Greens succeeded in re-entering the parliament of the Land of Schwerin with 5.8 and 6.3 percent respectively. The turnout was 70.8%, after just under 62% in 2016.