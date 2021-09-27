Schwesig stays: SPD wins parliamentary elections

Schwerin (AP) – Thanks to a furious victory by the SPD in the legislative elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig has several coalition options for her next government.

The 47-year-old can continue the alliance with the punished CDU or reign with the left also pinched. With the return of the FDP and the Greens to the Land Parliament of Schwerin, a traffic light coalition is also possible. On election night, Schwesig did not want to get involved. “We are now waiting for the final results and then see who can form stable majorities,” the SPD politician told ZDF.

Three things are decisive for a government: stable majorities, then social democratic issues such as a strong economy, good work, social cohesion and the environment and, third, the reliability of the partner. According to Schwesig, the party committees will meet in the evening “and then we’ll see who we talk to.” She was “of course very satisfied with the SPD here in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. We have clearly achieved our electoral objective. We are the strongest force again and have even made real gains. She is “very proud to be Prime Minister of the most beautiful federal state in Germany – and that I can remain so now”.

Second best SPD result of all time

According to the preliminary final result, the SPD won more seats in the Land parliament than the AfD and CDU combined in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania elections: according to the Land electoral control, it increased its result from 8 to 34 seats compared to the previous election. As the second largest parliamentary group, the AfD has 14 (-4) seats and the CDU 12 (-4). The left won 9 (-2) seats, the FDP and the Greens, who managed to return to the Landtag in this election, 5 (+5) seats each. With a total of 79 seats (+8), 40 seats would be needed for an absolute majority in parliament.

After counting all the electoral districts in 2003, the Social Democrats obtained 39.6 percent of the second votes, as can be seen on the home page of state electoral control. This is the SPD’s second best result in the Northeast and it is well above that of 2016. At that time, the party had won 30.6% of the vote. The former CDU coalition partner must accept the state’s worst historic result. The Christian Democrats around their main candidate and state president Michael Sack get just 13.3% – after 19.0% in the state election in 2016.

As a result, Sack called the result catastrophic. Young CDU star Philipp Amthor, also defeated in the fight for a direct Bundestag mandate, spoke of a “difficult day” for the CDU in the northeast. For example, after more than 30 years, the constituency of Angela Merkel (CDU) has passed to the SPD. Sack first left open his future as the head of the Christian Democrats. Election night is not a good time to talk about further measures, he told the German news agency. The CDU executive wants to meet on Monday evening. Sack only leads the largest party in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with around 5,000 members since 2020.

AfD second largest party

After counting all the electoral constituencies, the second most powerful force in the Schwerin state parliament is again the AfD with 16.7% – after 20.8% in the 2016 elections. Leif-Erik Holm, said: “Small losses are not so bad for us. We are happy to be so stable. This means that we have a very, very large base of voters who also went to the polling stations. “

The left could not stop the downward trend that has persisted since 2011 and, with 9.9%, achieved its worst electoral result to date in the northeast. Head candidate Simone Oldenburg declined to comment on possible coalition options. They assume, however, that voters in the northeast had voted outside the CDU and wanted a left turn.

Bravo from the FDP and the Greens: the Liberals – who have not been represented in parliament since 2011 – reached 5.8%, the Greens – more in the Land parliament since 2016 – reached 6.3%. The turnout was 70.8 percent. In 2016, it was just under 62%.

The SPD also performed well in the federal elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. After counting the roughly 2,000 electoral constituencies in the country, the Social Democrats were in the lead with 29.1% of the second vote, or about twice as many votes as in 2017. Behind the AfD was with 18.0% . The CDU reached 17.4 percent – a debacle from 2017, when the northeastern Christian Democrats had 33.1 percent of the second vote and six direct terms. This time, the CDU did not win any direct mandate. Five went to the SPD, one to the AfD.