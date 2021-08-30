Scope of Endocrine Testing Market Size, Status and Top Key Vendors (Abbott, Agilent, Bio Rad, Roche, Quest Diagnostics, QIAGEN) | Forecast to 2028

Global Endocrine Testing Market Synopsis:

An excellent Endocrine Testing marketing report is a well-known source of information that presents a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The market analysis report focuses on global leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out in this business document. The geometric data brought together to generate Endocrine Testing report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly.

The Global Endocrine Testing Market to account from USD 9,067.33 Million in 2020 to USD 14,321.57 Million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.88% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, endocrine system basically comprises of the endocrine glands such as the pituitary, thyroid, pancreas, adrenal among others. The endocrine testing is basically conducted to find out the levels of various hormones, check function of endocrine glands, cause of an endocrinological problem or an earlier diagnosis.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Endocrine Testing Market are growing prevalence of endocrine disorders and other diseases such as obesity, diabetes, thyroid disease and others, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet and increasing aged population. In addition, the high cost of advanced endocrine testing products might restrain the overall growth of the market. The heavy investment and advancements in product technologies is estimated to generate new opportunities within the forecast period.

Geographically, an influential Endocrine Testing marketing report is categorized into various regions, including sales, proceeds, market share and expansion rate (percent) in the following areas, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa. What is more, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Moreover, Endocrine Testing report gives idea to the clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2019, base year 2020, and forecast period of 2021-2028.

Global Key Players:

1 Abbott

2 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd

3 Biomedical Technologies Limited

4 Agilent

5 Beckman Coulter, Inc

6 bioMérieux SA

7 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

8 DiaSorin

9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

11 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

12 Hologic, Inc

13 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

14 QIAGEN

15 American Chemistry Council, Inc

Global Endocrine Testing Market Segmentation:

Test Segmentation:

1 Thyroid Test

2 Insulin Test

3 Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEAS)

4 Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test

5 Human Chorionic Honadotropin (HCG)

6 Follicle Stimulating (FSH)

7 Prolactin Test

8 Luteinizing Hormone

9 Progesterone Test

10 Others

Technology Segmentation:

1 Immunoassay

2 Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technologies

3 Clinical Chemistry Technologies

4 Tandem Mass Spectroscopy

5 Sensor Technology

6 Others

End-User Segmentation:

1 Hospitals

2 Clinical Laboratories

3 Others

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Endocrine Testing Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Endocrine Testing including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Endocrine Testing Market structure, market drivers and restraints

