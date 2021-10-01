Scotland creates scholarship for EU students

After Brexit, many European students find it too expensive to study in the UK. The Scottish government wants to attract more young people from the EU with a new program.

Edinburgh (AP) – Scotland has created a new scholarship program to welcome more EU students to its universities.

“Over the past year, we have unfortunately seen a dramatic drop in applications from EU students who wish to study here,” Scottish Secretary of State for Higher Education Jamie Hepburn said, according to a statement released Thursday. “We want to do all we can to undo the damage caused by Brexit and promote Scotland’s educational opportunities around the world.”

The £ 2.25million (around € 2.62million) program is intended to financially support hundreds of European Union students from this fall to study at Scottish universities. This year, 41% fewer EU applicants applied to Scottish universities compared to the previous year. In the UK as a whole, the decline was even more significant, according to figures from the UCAS (Universities & Colleges Admissions Service) central register.

With Brexit, Britain also withdrew from the European Erasmus exchange program, with which single semesters abroad were possible. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government wants to allow UK students to stay abroad far beyond Europe with the so-called Turing program. However, foreign students at UK universities are no longer funded.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold another independence referendum and, if successful, bring his country back to the EU as an independent state of London. The Scots voted against Brexit in 2016 with a clear majority.