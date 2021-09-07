Scottish government wants independence referendum before the end of 2023

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

(London) Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday reiterated his promise to hold a new referendum on Scottish independence before the end of 2023, despite strong opposition from London.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 1:01 pm

“If we emerge from the pandemic, decisions must follow that will shape our economy and our society for the coming decades,” said the SNP pro-independence leader as he presented the Scottish MPs with their government’s agenda for the coming year.

“If COVID-19 allows”, Nicola Sturgeon continues, the goal is “to hold a referendum on self-determination in the first half of this electoral term, before the end of 2023”.

In order for voters to vote “fully informed”, she announced that her government would resume “work on the detailed prospectus that will guide this decision”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the only one able to approve this referendum, firmly rejects it in a generation “.

Your minister, Michael Gove, who is responsible for coordinating government action, has ruled out any new consultation before the next general election, which is scheduled for 2024.

But the SNP, which signed a power-sharing agreement with the Greens for independence in August, believes Brexit was a turning point as the Scots reject it with 62% of the vote against the grain of the kingdom. United. For them, the British nation must now be able to join the European Union as an independent state.