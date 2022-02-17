Sea level rise – A wake-up call for coastal regions of the United States

That sea levels are rising due to climate change is nothing new. But a study by the US meteorological and oceanographic agency NOAA has now presented figures on how far the water is expected to rise. As a result, large parts of the US coasts are at risk of flooding.

The experts’ warning is urgent: Sea levels on America’s coasts will rise by 2050, the highest rate in the entire 20th century. The report speaks of 25 to 30 centimeters. In the states of Louisiana and Texas, the sea level could even rise by 45 centimeters. Flooding would also be possible on sunny days on the densely populated US East Coast.

One meter higher at 2100

“In the future, extreme water levels will occur more frequently and in fact higher,” says coastal engineer Torsten Schlurmann, a professor at the Ludwig-Franzius Institute of Leibniz Universität Hannover. “It will cause damage and casualties.” On a global average, the water level would rise by one meter by 2100, “if we continue on the path of development in terms of greenhouse gases”, warns the researcher.

But you don’t have to think about floods like in the disaster movies, because “sea level rise won’t happen overnight and it won’t be on this scale. We’re talking about 30 to 40 centimeters by the middle of the century.

Anticipatory flood protection

This raises the question of consequences, for example whether resettlement of coastal residents will be necessary. In this regard, the report is a “wake-up call” in the United States. According to Schlurmann, proper precautions will have to be considered much more closely than before.

But not only there: “We have to adapt to this situation, we have to make the right plans and also improve the social acceptance of these plans.” Storm events will occur more frequently and with them storm surge events.

Differences in the Netherlands and the United States

There is experience in this area in Europe. In the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany, flood protection is primarily a public affair, says Schlurmann: “For centuries we have provided coastal protection with military precision in planning, design and maintenance.

Things are different in the USA: “We speak less of a collective-societal system of coastal protection”, reports Schlurmann, “it is more individualized that neighborhoods or infrastructures can protect themselves by property, on condition of have the financial means”. to do so – so to speak, a private flood protection.

“Land subsidence” increases the danger

Asian metropolises such as the Indonesian capital Jakarta not only have the problem of rising sea levels due to climate change, but also the problem of “land subsidence” of several meters as a result of the extraction of groundwater resources for drinking water supply.

Informal settlements in particular, which are not subject to urban planning, are now permanently flooded, says Schlurmann: “As a result, the risk there is considerably increased.”

Subscribe to our Weekender newsletter!

The most important cultural debates and recommendations of the week, straight to your inbox every Friday.

Thank you for signing up!

We have sent you an email with a confirmation link.

If you do not see the registration confirmation email in your inbox, please check your spam folder.

Happy to see you again!

You are already subscribed to this newsletter.