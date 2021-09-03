Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market projected to see huge profits during the forecast period

Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes market is accounted for $14.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.51 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Expansive acknowledgment of bundling tapes because of simplicity of pertinence and broad scope of uses in the bundling business are fueling the market growth. However, increases in raw material prices are restraining the market growth.

Sealing & strapping tapes utilized while bundling boxes and containers help amid transport and reinforces the bundles bearing critical weight. This tape is best reasonable for palletizing, general bundling, shading coding, unitizing, packaging and container fixing.

By Type of Adhesive, Acrylic segment fuels the market share during the forecast period due to various favorable circumstances of acrylic glues in fixing and tying bundling tapes incorporate prevalent waterproofing and superb bond.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13574

Based on geography, Asia Pacific Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the estimated period owing to largest exporters of packaging materials globally. biggest exporters of bundling materials universally. Cheap work costs and the accessibility of locally delivered crude materials have additionally added to the development of the market in this region

Some of the key players in Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes market include Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes, Mactac, Nichiban, Shurtapes Technologies, Scapa Group PLC, Tesa SE, Intertape Polymer Group, Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, Advanced Tapes International, CCT Tapes and Ajit Industries.

Type of Adhesives Covered:

• Silicone

• Rubber

• Acrylic

• Other Type of Adhesives

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13574/Single

Materials Covered:

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Polypropylene

• Paper

• Other Materials

Applications Covered:

• Strapping & Bundling

• Carton Sealing

Regions Covered:

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/requesttoc/13574