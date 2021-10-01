Second preliminary poll of the Greens and the FDP

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens and the FDP want to meet on Friday morning for their second round of talks on joint participation in Germany’s new federal government.

Then there will be statements from representatives of the respective party leadership around 1 p.m., the two parties said on Thursday evening. The second series of so-called preliminary explorations should focus more specifically on the content and objectives of a possible future coalition.

Merz strongly criticizes Union

The top CSU also wants to meet again. The party presidium wants to mark the course of the next discussions on a possible Jamaican coalition during a video conference. Friedrich Merz, member of the so-called future team of Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (both CDU), meanwhile strongly criticized his party.

The Greens and the FDP began discussions on forming a government on Tuesday. From Sunday, the SPD as the strongest force after the federal elections and the Union will enter into talks. Both are striving to form an alliance with the Greens and the FDP – either a so-called traffic light coalition under the leadership of the SPD or a so-called Jamaican alliance under the leadership of the Union.

Most popular traffic light alliance according to survey

According to a survey by the opinion research institute Infratest dimap, more people trust a coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP to make a new political start than an alliance of the Union, the Greens and FDP. 51 percent of those polled in “Deutschlandtrend” for the ARD “Morgenmagazin” said that a traffic light alliance would most likely represent a new start, only 18 percent think of a Jamaican coalition. For 24%, neither option represents a new start.

The CDU and CSU fell to an all-time low of 24.1 percent in Sunday’s federal election. The SPD was the most powerful force at 25.7%. The Greens came third with 14.8%, followed by the FDP with 11.5%.

Merz: “The CDU has become lazy to think”

Merz went hard with his party in court. “The CDU has become lazy,” the former Union faction leader told the Funke media group newspapers (Friday). “The Union has forgotten how to work on thematic subjects. This applies to their content orientation as well as their presence with topics and people. This now needs to be reworked – “whether in government or in opposition”. Merz had applied for the party’s presidency in late 2020 and was defeated by Laschet, who then became the Union’s candidate for chancellor.

Regarding the election result, Merz said that the Union had lost a considerable part of its voters over a long period of time. “What remains is a hard core of 24%, most of whom voted for the Union, not even out of conviction, but out of pure fear of red-green-red. However, fear of opponents is not a stable basis for a long-term political party, and certainly not for a popular party. “

FDP rejects the speed limit

Ahead of the Greens and FDP leaders’ meeting, FDP traffic officials rejected a general speed limit on highways – a possible obstacle in the talks. The spokesperson of the FDP parliamentary group for transport policy, Oliver Luksic, told the German news agency: “When it comes to mobility, the electoral programs are sometimes very different. We Liberals also stand up for motorists. Instead of symbolic policies like speed limits and burning bans, we care about affordable, sustainable and innovative mobility. We will defend this in all discussions. “

The SPD and the Greens, on the other hand, are campaigning for a speed limit on German highways. The chairman of the parliamentary group of the Greens, Anton Hofreiter, said he was ready to speak. He told the “Rheinische Post” and the “General-Anzeiger” in Bonn (Friday): “I do not believe that individual measures should be made a condition, it complicates the negotiations and does not do justice to our task” . If the Greens have entered into talks with “all of our positions”, “this includes a speed limit of 130 on the highways”. However, it is “no longer a question of dashes, but of a departure for climate neutrality, progress and justice”.

The Greens and the FDP have formed consultation teams. The FDP will send ten representatives to the talks starting at 11:00 a.m. Federal President Christian Lindner and General Secretary Volker Wissing are at the top, according to the party. Due to a “minor operational intervention” which was postponed due to the election campaign, party vice-chairman Wolfgang Kubicki was initially unable to participate. Negotiators also include Marco Buschmann, Nicola Beer, Johannes Vogel, Lydia Hüskens, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Michael Theurer, Harald Christ and Moritz Körner.

The Greens with an exploration team of ten

As already announced, the Greens are sending the exploratory team of ten people. It includes the two party leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, the parliamentary group leaders Katrin Göring-Eckardt and Anton Hofreiter, the first parliamentary director general Britta Haßelmann, the federal director general Michael Kellner, Ricarda Lang of the Federal Executive Council, the politician European Sven Giegold and former Bundestag Vice-President Claudia Roth.

Sunday afternoon, the SPD wants to discuss a traffic light with the FDP. Then, talks between the Union and the FDP are scheduled for 6.30 p.m. In the evening, the SPD and the Greens wanted to talk to each other. Tuesday morning (11 am), the Union wants to explore the opportunities for a Jamaican alliance with the Greens.

CSU does not understand Laschet

Former CDU president Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer demanded the unity of the Union’s parties before talks with the Greens and the FDP. “Decisive on whether there will ultimately be a future Jamaican-style coalition, content and support from all officials,” she told dpa. “The Union must now enter into talks with broad support to the presidents of the CDU and the CSU.”

From the CSU, there was another crossfire against Laschet on Thursday after the presentation of the CDU’s ten-person negotiating team. In CSU circles, it has been said that there is a lack of understanding about the CDU’s “giant scout team”. The “Rheinische Post” reported that there had been a great nod within the CSU because of the difficult agreements with the CDU.