Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market with COVID-19 Impact, Key Players Analysis, Size, Demands, Trends and Forecasts to 2026 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global secure access service edge (SASE) market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2021 to USD 4.1 Billion by 2026, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4% from 2021 to 2026.

Major players, namely, include Cisco Systems Inc. (US), VMware Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (US), Zscaler, Inc. (US), Cloudflare, Inc. (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Versa Networks, Inc. (US), Forcepoint (US), Broadcom, Inc. (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), McAfee, LLC (US), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), Netskope (US), Perimeter 81 Ltd. (Israel), Open Systems (Switzerland), Aryaka Networks, Inc. (US), Proofpoint, Inc. (US), Secucloud Network GmbH (Deutschland), Aruba Networks (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Verizon Communications, Inc. (US), SonicWall (US), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (US), and Twingate (US).

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of Global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4814951

By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market

Large enterprises account for a higher market share in terms of revenue in the global SASE market. Large enterprises are reshaping their security policies and architecture to incorporate SASE tools to protect critical assets from various cyber-attacks. Large enterprises were the early adopters of SASE due to the cost advantage, as they have a huge workforce and associated networking devices, which are susceptible to identity-related risk. SMEs have to focus on their budget constraints; hence, they prefer cloud-based solutions available in the market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on region, the SASE market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The SASE market in APAC is expected to gain traction during the forecast period due to the rise in the adoption of mobile, web, and BYOD applications, as well as government regulations to protect consumer data. Growth is due to the increase in demand for cloud-based applications and the rise in need for effective security solutions across verticals.

Get 25% Discount on Global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=4814951

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation : C-Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

: C-Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, RoW- 5%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the SASE market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by offering, organization size, vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SASE market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Direct Purchase of Global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4814951

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.5 Market Scope

1.5.1 Market Segmentation

1.5.2 Regions Covered

1.5.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.6 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2018–2020

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Secure Access Service Edge Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Revenue Estimates

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 1

2.3.2 Demand-Side Analysis

Figure 8 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 2

2.3.3 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

Continue…