Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market 2021 Growth and Influencing Factors from Key Players – Salient Systems, Panasonic, Samsung Techwin, Cisco Systems, CheckPoint Software Technologies

The Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market Report 2021-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide a detailed description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Security as a Service (SECaaS) data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market size is projected to reach US$ 15610 million by 2027, from US$ 3615.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2021-2027.

Top Companies in the Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market: Salient Systems, Panasonic, Samsung Techwin, Cisco Systems, CheckPoint Software Technologies, S2 Security, Axis, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Fortinet, Siemens, NortekSecurity, Bosch Security Systems, and Others.

Market Overview:

North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the Security as a service market during the forecast period. The market in APAC offers potential growth opportunities for the market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC and MEA markets are investing heavily on SECaaS solutions to increase their security infrastructure in order to tackle cyber-attacks. The region is also increasingly outsourcing its network infrastructure security as it may not be in a position to handle complex and multiple cyber threats

This report segments the Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market on the basis of Types are:

Email Encryption

SIEM

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Endpoint Protection

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

DLP

Others

On the basis of Application, the Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market is segmented into:

Commercial

Government

Residential

Others

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

– The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

