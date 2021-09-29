Security Testing Market Size 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2026 The global security testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Security Testing Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global security testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

Security testing refers to a process utilized to identify loopholes and flaws in the security mechanisms that protect data and maintain the functionality of an information system. Such testing systems offer confidentiality, authentication, authorization, integrity, non-repudiation, etc. They also safeguard software, applications, data, resources, etc., against threats, malicious attacks, and vulnerabilities. Moreover, security testing aids in detecting possible security hazards that can lead to the loss of information or damage to an organization’s reputation. Some of the key areas of security testing include network, client-side application, system software, server-side application securities, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/security-testing-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of lockdowns across the globe are encouraging organizations to adopt remote working models for maintaining business continuity. In line with this, the growing security concerns, enabled by the increasing digitization of work functions and operations, are driving the security testing market. Additionally, the escalating threat of cybersecurity attacks resulting in substantial financial losses to individuals, enterprises, and government agencies, is also bolstering the product demand. Besides this, the growing prominence of online banking services and e-commerce platforms, coupled with the rising product demand from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, is expected to drive the global security testing market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Accenture plc

Applause App Quality Inc.

Checkmarx Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

HelpSystems LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

McAfee LLC

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

OffSec Services Limited

Qualys Inc

Veracode Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on type, testing tool, deployment mode and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Application Security Testing

Network Security Testing

Device Security Testing

Social Engineering

Others

Breakup by Testing Tool:

Web Application Testing Tool

Code Review Tool

Penetration Testing Tool

Software Testing Tool

Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail and E-Commerce

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/security-testing-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us



30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group: