Seed Treatment Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Seed Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global seed treatment market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global seed treatment market to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Seed treatment refers to the use of fungicides and insecticides on seeds to disinfect them from seed- and soil-borne pathogenic organisms and storage insects. The process subjects the seeds to solar energy exposure and immersion in conditioned water treatment to prevent the spread of plant diseases. It also protects the seeds from root and seedling blights. Seed treatment improves germination, enhances the nodulation in legume crops, improves the establishment of healthy crops, and offers uniform crop stand in adverse conditions. It is increasingly employed due to the rising demand for high-efficiency seeds and the need to turn seeds into viable seedlings for higher yields.

Market Trends:

The global seed treatment market is primarily driven by the growing agricultural sector. The development of products such as seed coatings, along with the demand for higher crop efficiency at the early seedling stage, is propelling the growth of the market. Increasing research and development (R&D) activities have led to the introduction of seeds with increased qualitative and quantitative potential. Innovation of products with different formulations and active ingredients that protect against insects such as chinch-bug, flea-beetle, Hessian fly, leafhopper, and nematodes are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, various initiatives adopted by regulatory agencies to meet the minimum food requirements for the growing population are expected to influence the market across the globe positively.

Global Seed Treatment Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

DOW Agrosciences

Dupont

Nufarm

FMC

Arysta Lifescience

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL

Incotec

Germains

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Market Breakup by Type:

Chemical Seed Treatment

Non-Chemical Seed treatment

Market Breakup by Application Technique:

Seed Coating

Seed Dressing

Seed Pelleting

Others

Market Breakup by Crop Type:

Corn/Maize

Soybean

Wheat

Rice

Cotton

Others

Market Breakup by Function:

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

