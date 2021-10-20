Selective Innovations To Help The Biosensor Technologies Market Keep Up The Momentum
Biosensor Technologies Market
Advances in technology and various non-medical-based applications are expected to increase the applicability of the biosensor market and fuel its growth. Factors such as continuous technological advances in the biosensor ecosystem, increasing use of biosensors for non-medical applications, favorable growth for POC diagnostics, and increasing demand for glucose monitoring systems are driving the growth of the biosensor market.
Increasing demand for biosensors is expected to increase R & D investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for effective and efficient drug development while minimizing side effects.
- BioDot
- SD Biosensor INC.
- Abbott
- BD
- Illumina Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Masimo
- ICU Medical Inc.
- NEOGEN Corporation
- Biosensors International Group, Ltd.
Neogen launched wastewater detection screening for COVID-19 on Feb 2021.
Key Segments
By Technology Type
- Electrochemical Biosensors
- Optical/Visual Biosensors
- Silica, Quartz/Crystal and Glass Biosensors
- Nanomaterials-Based Biosensors
- Genetically Encoded or Synthetic Fluorescent Biosensors
- Microbial Biosensors through Synthetic Biology and Genetic/Protein Engineering
By Product Type
- Wearable Biosensors
- Non-Wearable Biosensors
By Application Type
- General Healthcare Monitoring
- Screening For Disease
- Clinical Analysis And Diagnosis Of Disease
- Veterinary And Agricultural Applications
- Industrial Processing And Monitoring
- Environmental Pollution Control
By End User
- Environmental Monitoring
- Food And Beverage Industry
- Home Diagnostics
- Point-Of-Care
- Research Labs
- Security and Biodefense.
