Selective Innovations To Help The Biosensor Technologies Market Keep Up The Momentum

Biosensor Technologies Market

Abbott introduces Libre sense on 17 September 2020 glucose sport biosensor in Europe, world’s first glucose biosensor designed for athletes. 

Advances in technology and various non-medical-based applications are expected to increase the applicability of the biosensor market and fuel its growth. Factors such as continuous technological advances in the biosensor ecosystem, increasing use of biosensors for non-medical applications, favorable growth for POC diagnostics, and increasing demand for glucose monitoring systems are driving the growth of the biosensor market.

Biosensor devices are emerging as a diagnostic technology for environmental monitoring and the food industry because of their specificity, ease of mass production, economics, field applicability, and ability to provide rapid results. Quality control in the food industry is a major driving force, and the need for a simple way to monitor the quality of food is critical.Traditional methods are costly, time consuming, and labor intensive. Not only is the process of developing an efficient sensor faster, but it is also more cost effective. Biosensors are gradually replacing existing methods of detecting analytes in the food industry. 

Increasing demand for biosensors is expected to increase R & D investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for effective and efficient drug development while minimizing side effects.

Bath-based Somnas Science aims to liberate alternatives to traditional gas-based anesthesia to make anesthesia that is safer for patients, better for the environment, and more cost-effective for healthcare. Biosensor for safer anesthesia receives £600k with Innovate UK EDGE support on 5 July 2021.
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Biosensor Technologies include, 

  • BioDot
  • SD Biosensor INC.
  • Abbott
  • BD
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Masimo
  • ICU Medical Inc.
  • NEOGEN Corporation
  • Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Neogen launched wastewater detection screening for COVID-19 on Feb 2021.

Key Segments

By Technology Type

  • Electrochemical Biosensors
  • Optical/Visual Biosensors
  • Silica, Quartz/Crystal and Glass Biosensors
  • Nanomaterials-Based Biosensors
  • Genetically Encoded or Synthetic Fluorescent Biosensors
  • Microbial Biosensors through Synthetic Biology and Genetic/Protein Engineering

By Product Type

  • Wearable Biosensors
  • Non-Wearable Biosensors

By Application Type

  • General Healthcare Monitoring
  • Screening For Disease
  • Clinical Analysis And Diagnosis Of Disease
  • Veterinary And Agricultural Applications
  • Industrial Processing And Monitoring
  • Environmental Pollution Control

By End User

  • Environmental Monitoring
  • Food And Beverage Industry
  • Home Diagnostics
  • Point-Of-Care
  • Research Labs
  • Security and Biodefense.

