The self-service kiosks market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,600.95 million in 2019 to US$ 4,799.19 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The self-service kiosks offer several benefits to service providers such as optimization of the overall cost of businesses by reducing the infrastructure set-up and labor cost. The self-service technologies permit the user to manage a various service independently, without the participation of any representatives. It offers a higher level of customer satisfaction by offering control over their purchase decisions. Thus, the major factors have led to the widespread adoption of self-service interactive kiosk in the urban areas.

Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – Company Profiles

Acrelec SASDiebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Embross

Gemalto NV (part of Thales Group)

NCR Corporation

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

VeriFone, Inc.

Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – By Type

Information

Ticketing and Check In

Employment

Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – By End User

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Financial Services

Others

