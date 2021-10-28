Self-service Kiosks Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,600.95 million in 2019 to US$ 4,799.19 million by 2027
The self-service kiosks market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,600.95 million in 2019 to US$ 4,799.19 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The self-service kiosks offer several benefits to service providers such as optimization of the overall cost of businesses by reducing the infrastructure set-up and labor cost. The self-service technologies permit the user to manage a various service independently, without the participation of any representatives. It offers a higher level of customer satisfaction by offering control over their purchase decisions. Thus, the major factors have led to the widespread adoption of self-service interactive kiosk in the urban areas.
Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – Company Profiles
Acrelec SASDiebold Nixdorf, Inc.
Embross
Gemalto NV (part of Thales Group)
NCR Corporation
Posiflex Technology, Inc.
VeriFone, Inc.
Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – By Component
Hardware
Software
Service
Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – By Type
Information
Ticketing and Check In
Employment
Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market – By End User
Retail
Hospitality
Healthcare
Financial Services
Others
