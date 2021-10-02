Sentenced to one year in prison | “People are not fooled by anything,” says Nicolas Sarkozy

(Paris) “Nobody will be fooled,” said Nicolas Sarkozy on Saturday when he signed his new book, two days after he was sentenced to one year in prison for illegally funding his lost 2012 presidential campaign in the Bygmalion file.

Posted on Oct 2, 2021 at 7:39 am

The former head of state, who announced that he would appeal this decision, met shortly before 11 am in a bookstore in the 16th here “. Among them was lawyer Francis Szpiner, mayor of the 16th arrondissement.

PHOTO THOMAS COEX, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

“It is very moving and at the same time very calming for the mood of the country that the people are not fooled by anything […] they understood, ”commented Sarkozy in front of the numerous television cameras on site as he began to devote promenades to his book.

It was his first public statement since his conviction. In a message on the social networks on Thursday he denounced “an injustice” and promised to go “to the end” in order to “continue this struggle so necessary for truth and justice”.

When asked about Prime Minister Jean Castex, who showed him his “friendship” and “affection” on a “personal basis” on Thursday, the former President of the Republic (2007-2012) said: “I was very happy, I am not Surprised by him, I am very sensitive to it, I have received thousands and thousands of messages of support. Also on behalf of Emmanuel Macron, a journalist asked? “To ask him, it is not my place to say it,” replied Mr Sarkozy.

To his actual belief, he insisted, “What I think is anecdotal, what people think is much more serious. I’m not exactly the most objective one, ”to comment.

In the queue, Benoît Meurisse, around fifty, said that “it’s quick to blame people. There are excesses is clear, but condemned from then on! “For him, Nicolas Sarkozy is above all” a compass “.” He has acquired a certain wisdom, an experience of power. He has become a wise man. ”

A little further was a group of four law students, two boys and two girls between the ages of 17 and 20, because they like this “last great kador of the right” “very much”, which makes them “a bit nostalgic”. .

“We want to take a picture with him, not least because he is a former president,” said one of them, Barthélémy.

In March, Nicolas Sarkozy was the first former President of the Fifth Republic to be sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, including one year, for corruption and influence, in another case of so-called “eavesdropping”.

He also appealed, de facto suspending this judgment.