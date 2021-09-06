September 11, 20 years later | American response: “Another choice was possible”

Author and publisher Larry Siems, who played an important role in documenting abuses committed by US authorities in the name of the “war on terror,” sat in the front row on September 11, 2001 when the World Trade Center towers took off from al-Qaeda.

On his way to Manhattan that morning, the Brooklyn resident caught a glimpse of the towers … and the flames of his subway car. “People looked at each other and thought it had to be an attack,” he says.

After visiting the offices of PEN, a writers’ association where he worked, the New Yorker saw the second tower implode.

The personal significance of the drama would soon be fully felt. Children from their son’s school lost their parents in the attack, and fire fighters from the post in the vicinity died.

The shock, says Mr Siems, was total for the population of the American megalopolis. Appeals for revenge were rare back then.

The idea prevailed among the local population that international investigations should be initiated and those responsible for this “very well staged” attack should be tracked down and brought to justice. However, President George W. Bush’s administration had to opt for a significantly more muscular approach.

“There was another possible choice, it wasn’t mysterious. It would have allowed us to move forward with a lot of international support. The choice we made turned out to be extremely damaging ”, says Mr Siems, who is dismayed at the speed with which the attacks were“ instrumentalized ”by the administration.

The military intervention in Afghanistan, the illegal detention of suspected terrorists, often innocent, in Guantánamo prison, the launch of an extrajudicial kidnapping program and the permission to use torture have paved the way for serious human rights violations, the editor said.

The intervention in Iraq, cynically justified by Saddam Hussein’s alleged desire to develop weapons of mass destruction, but also by fictitious connections between the dictator Al-Qaeda and the attacks of the 11th the region.

Although the record of the American response to the attacks appears grim, the United States is slow to regret what happened, regrets Mr Siems.

Our country is particularly bad at dealing with its mistakes. Like a spoiled child, he prefers to push problems forward, to deny his responsibility, but that only means postponing the inevitable.

Larry Siems, editor

The fact that the prison at the Guantánamo military base remains in operation 20 years after the arrival of the first orange-clad inmates eloquently testifies to this tendency, according to the editor, who published the testimony of a Mauritanian national a few years ago, Mohamedou Ould Slahi, 14 Detained on the spot for years before being released without charge. The book inspired the film The Mauritanian, released earlier this year.

“If we had told the New Yorkers after the attacks that we were arresting a lot of people and imprisoning them for decades without ever blaming them, they would have said it wasn’t the right thing,” he said. -he.

According to him, US President Barack Obama contributed to the current impasse by choosing to ignore the actions of the Bush administration after he came to power in 2008 to close Guantánamo despite his promises.

Those responsible for the abuses committed in the context of the “war on terrorism” go unpunished, regrets Siems, who does not see how the United States can do without extensive introspection on the subject.

“The American response to the September 11, 2001 attacks increased the public’s feeling of vulnerability and fear, the perception that we were being attacked, and paved the way for many mistakes that we still do not want to face,” he said .

Controversial initiatives

Disastrous military operations

The Bush administration launched a military offensive in Afghanistan in 2001 to overthrow the Taliban and arrest the leaders of al-Qaeda. Graeme Smith, a former analyst with the International Crisis Group, recalls that although military efforts have significantly weakened the terrorist organization, the attempt to create a democratic state has failed. Two years after the intervention in Afghanistan, the US administration invaded Iraq to overthrow Saddam Hussein, even though the dictator had no connection with al-Qaeda. Thomas Juneau, a Middle East specialist at the University of Ottawa, thinks the invasion is a “catastrophe”. Hundreds of thousands of people died in the uprisings following the overthrow of the dictator, and the conflict had given rise to the armed group Islamic State.

Kidnapping and torture

The Bush administration, which wanted to give the intelligence services the greatest possible leeway to track down terrorists and thwart future attacks, has authorized the CIA to kidnap dozens of people abroad for any trial, to secret prisons or military bases Guantánamo will be interrogated and tortured. A 2014 Senate report found that detainees had used the “toughest” techniques, sometimes with dramatic consequences. None of the program directors were charged.

Deadly drones

The US administration also approved drone strikes against suspected terrorists in countries the US was not openly at war with. When Barack Obama came to power in 2008, he stepped up strikes in Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia. According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, his administration allowed ten times more than George W. Bush’s in his two terms. They went on more slowly under Donald Trump. Joe Biden’s administration curtailed its operations this year to limit the number of civilian casualties.

The Patriot Act

The war on terrorism launched by the American government has also made itself felt on national territory through the adoption of reforms that give the authorities more powers to investigate. The Patriot Act contained provisions that made it easier to intercept messages from Americans themselves. One of its provisions was used to justify a large-scale National Security Agency (NSA) phone metadata collection program, the scope of which was disclosed in 2013 by whistleblower Edward Snowden. A government commission later concluded that the program had not helped prevent terrorist attacks.