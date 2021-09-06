September 11, 20 years later | Shock wave

On September 11, 2001, al Qaeda terrorists stunned the world by launching an attack on the United States. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day when four hijacked airplanes crashed, including the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon building in Washington. The effects of the terrorist attack, which is believed to be the worst in history, have also been numerous worldwide … until today. Here are a few.

Economic cost

In addition to the tragedy that killed thousands, the 9/11 attack exacerbated a recession that began in the United States in 2001. The New York Times estimated that the terrorist group Al Qaeda spent around US $ 500,000 for the attack on the 11th building of the World Trade Center. The New York Stock Exchange, which closed after the attacks, fell 7.13% on the day it reopened, September 17th. The aviation community was also hit hard as many people stopped traveling in the months following the attack.

War in Afghanistan

On October 7, 2001, a coalition of the United States, Great Britain, France and Canada, among others, attacked Afghanistan, which was then controlled by the Taliban regime and which Al-Qaeda, the organization behind the terrorist attacks, offered refuge. The coalition soon succeeded in ousting the Taliban from power, but got bogged down in an armed struggle with them for the preservation of the territory. Twenty years after the start of hostilities, President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of the last American troops last summer, which led to the Taliban’s swift capture of Kabul in mid-August. No fewer than 162 Canadians lost their lives in this conflict, including 158 soldiers, 2 humanitarian workers, 1 journalist and 1 diplomat. 2,461 soldiers lost their lives among the American troops.

Iraq war

Today we know that from the day of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Iraq, then Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld wanted to involve his President Saddam Hussein in convincing the world of the danger posed by Hussein, a campaign that was reflected in the now famous presentation by Foreign Minister Colin Powell at the UN Security Council on the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, the “evidence” of which was later disproved. On March 20, 2003, the United States, with the assistance of the United Kingdom and Australia (but not Canada), invaded Iraq. Analysis by the Washington Post shows that more than 500,000 Iraqi civilians have died from violence or war-related causes since the invasion began. At least 4,432 American soldiers have died in Iraq.

According to experts, this war fueled the rise of the Islamic State Group, which then took control of part of the Middle East. Its particularly violent troops carried out numerous massacres among their enemies and civilians, especially in Syria, where thousands of people were sentenced into exile.

Election of Barack Obama

Would Barack Obama have been elected president in 2008 if the September 11, 2001 attack had never happened? No, believes Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor under Barack Obama. In a text published last year, Rhodes wrote: “Without September 11, Obama would not have been elected 44th President of the United States, which started the chain of events that led to the war in Iraq. Obama was elected in 2008 against the backdrop of a dead-end military nightmare in Iraq. According to Rhodes, this question hurt Republicans as well as Hillary Clinton, who voted to clear the war in Iraq in 2002, but who? later said they regretted doing this.

Defense budget explosion

The war on terror launched by the Bush administration in response to September 11th is one of the most expensive government programs in history, according to a 2018 report by Brown University, with a bill worth over $ 6 trillion, including states and many other countries have significantly tightened controls at airports and borders. The unprecedented cost of the war on terrorism also cut funding to stimulate the American economy during the 2008-2009 crisis, which was marked by massive job losses, loss of property income, and the loss of the lives of millions of people, according to Nobel laureate in economics Joseph E. Stiglitz.

More attacks

Contrary to popular belief, terrorist violence has decreased in the West since September 11, 2001, while it has increased in countries with larger Muslim populations, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Syria and Yemen. “When you see the high-profile attacks in Europe or elsewhere, you get the impression that we are living in a time of very high threat,” explains Meagan L. Smith, co-author of Terrorism. in an interview study before and after 9/11: A More Dangerous World ?, published by the RAND Corporation. But the numbers show us that this is not the case. We may tend to underestimate the frequency of terrorist attacks that hit Europe in particular prior to September 11, 2001, “says Ms. Smith. Certain attacks by Islamists or against Muslims after September 11th have nevertheless shaped the imagination in the West. Here is a non-exhaustive list.

Major attacks

Madrid, March 11, 2004

PHOTO CHRISTOPHE SIMON, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVE

Ten bombs dropped by radical Islamist terrorists explode on four suburban trains in Madrid, Spain during the morning rush hour on March 11, 2004.

Ten radical Islamist terrorist bombs explode on four suburban trains in Madrid, Spain during morning rush hour. The attack, dubbed “Spanish September 11,” killed 191 people and injured nearly 2,000.

London 7th July 2005

PHOTO ADRIAN DENNIS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVE

On the morning of July 7, 2005, four explosions hit the London Underground and a bus.

Four explosions hit the tube and a London bus that morning. These suicide attacks by young British Islamic terrorists left 56 dead and 784 injured.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, October 20, 2014

PHOTO PATRICK SANFAÇON, PRESS ARCHIVE

Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces were hit by a driver in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu on October 20, 2014.

Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are hit by a driver. Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, 53, died. Martin Couture-Rouleau, who was shot by the police and who was responsible for the attack, had suffered several personal failures and was a passionate jihadist.

Ottawa, October 22, 2014

PHOTO ALAIN ROBERGE, PRESS ARCHIVES

Two people were killed in a shooting in Ottawa on October 22, 2014.

A shootout that begins at the National War Memorial and continues in Parliament leaves two victims, Corporal Nathan Cirillo, 24, and shooter Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, who are shot by Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers.

Paris, 7.-9. January 2015

PHOTO MARTIN BUREAU, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVE

Three terrorists killed seventeen people in a series of attacks by three French jihadists that began with the murder on the premises of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in January 2015.

Seventeen people were killed by three terrorists in a series of attacks by three French jihadists that began with the murders on the premises of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. In the days that followed, more than 4 million French took to the streets to denounce the attacks.

Paris, November 13th and 14th, 2015

PHOTO FRANÇOIS GUILLOT, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVE

A series of attacks, carried out by nine terrorists and alleged by the Islamic State terrorist group, occurred in Paris, leaving 131 dead and more than 400 injured in November 2015.

A series of attacks by nine terrorists, alleged by the Islamic State terrorist group, takes place in Paris, leaving 131 dead and more than 400 injured. The deadliest of these attacks occurs in Bataclan, where 90 people are killed during a concert.

Quebec, January 29, 2017

PHOTO OLIVIER JEAN, PRESS ARCHIVE

Six Muslim men were killed and several others seriously injured during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Center in Sainte-Foy in Quebec City on January 29, 2017.

Six Muslim men are killed and several others seriously injured during evening prayer at the Islamic Cultural Center in Sainte-Foy, Quebec. The perpetrator of the attack, Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, is sentenced to life imprisonment of 25 years with no parole.

London, June 6th 2021

PHOTO GEOFF ROBINS, CANADIAN PRESS ARCHIVE

A Muslim family in London, Ontario was attacked on June 6, 2021 by the driver of a pickup truck who ran them over without stopping.

A Muslim family in London, Ontario is attacked by the driver of a delivery truck, which overturns them without stopping. Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and the mother of Mr Afzaal, 74, were killed. The fifth victim, the couple’s nine-year-old son, is hospitalized. The 20-year-old driver was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was run over shortly afterwards.