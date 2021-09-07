September 11 | Almost 20 years later, two new victims were identified

(New York) A few days before the commemoration of the jihadist attacks of September 11th, two more victims of the attacks in New York were officially identified thanks to new DNA sequencing technology, the city said on Tuesday.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 6:29 pm

The director of the New York Forensic Institute said in a statement that her laboratory identified the 1646th and 1647th people who died in the World Trade Center.

A total of 2,753 people died after an Al-Qaeda commando threw two planes into the Twin Towers of Manhattan on September 11, 2001.

Among them, 1,106 people remain to be identified, about 40% of those who died in New York.

“Twenty years ago we promised the families of the World Trade Center victims that we would do everything in our power – however long it might take – to identify their loved ones. With these two new identifications, we continue to meet our mandatory obligations, ”wrote the head of the New York Forensic Institute, Barbara Sampson.

The first was a woman, Dorothy Morgan, who lives on Long Island and whose remains, found in 2001, were subjected to a DNA test. The second victim was a man whose remains were found in 2001, 2002 and 2006, but whose identity remains secret at the request of his family.

For Ms. Sampson, the process and techniques used to identify every victim at the World Trade Center for two decades represent “the largest and most complex forensic investigation in US history.”

This was made possible in particular by a new technology of DNA sequencing, which, according to the Forensic Institute of New York, is called the New Generation.

On Saturday, the United States must commemorate the deadliest attacks in history over Joe Biden, weakened by the chaotic end of the war in Afghanistan, a conflict sparked precisely by the 9/11 attacks. The US President has planned to visit the three locations, where a total of nearly 3,000 people were killed.