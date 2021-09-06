September 11 | Joseph Dittmar, a survivor of the twin towers

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

On Tuesday, September 11, 2001, Joseph Dittmar attended a meeting on the 105th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York. Only the lights flickered at 8:46 a.m. when a plane crashed into the other twin tower.

Little did he and his colleagues suspect that a large-scale terrorist attack against the United States has just begun.

20 years later, from Ground Zero, he remembers the small decisions that saved his life that day when many colleagues “didn’t make it”.

For the insurance expert, “telling this story” helps in coping with the trauma.

