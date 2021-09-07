September 11th and the transformation of the United States

(Washington) Flaming explosions, innocent people falling from the sky, President’s oaths of vengeance: America’s 20-year war on terror seems to end the way it began.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 8:14 am

James McCarten The Canadian press

The parallels that mark the end of two decades – unsettled commanders in chief who promise retribution for a devastating suicide bombing; Triumphant Taliban fighters in Afghanistan and fleeing Kabul by military transport – could indicate that little has changed.

But of course almost everything has changed since September 11th.

The South Tower of the World Trade Center had collapsed, acrid black smoke rose from the Pentagon, United Airlines Flight 93 was on a collision course with the US capital, and Michael Kergin’s phone rang.

It was Jean Chrétien who called to see how his ambassador to the United States was doing and the more than 300 panicked people still imprisoned at the Canadian embassy in Washington, not far from the United States removed.

“He said, ‘The world will never be the same,'” recalls Kergin in an interview. “That was a pretty prescient comment,” also said early on. ”

But even the Prime Minister’s crystal ball could not have predicted the fate of America in the next 20 years.

A nation united in anger even briefly forgot the obvious social and political rifts that followed the 2000 presidential election, the impasse of which the Supreme Court had to resolve. Today Americans find themselves on both sides of an ever-widening political divide.

In 2001 they joined Rudy Giuliani and named him “Mayor of America” ​​because of his composure after the attacks. In 2021, the once legendary trial lawyer has become a mockery, at least in liberal-democratic circles.

And after two terms in office of Barack Obama, the country’s first black president, the right has embraced a New York real estate mogul whose shameless nationalism and intolerance allowed the lowest instincts to overturn traditional American values.

The end of the Cold War in the early 1990s fueled a decade of American confidence that collapsed on September 11, said Roy Norton, a professional diplomat who was in charge of international relations for the Ontario government in 2001.

“It was the beginning of a new reality that may not last forever, this time of unprecedented hegemony,” Norton said.

“Surprisingly, it didn’t take Japan, Germany or Russia to upset the new equilibrium. It cost a guy in a corner of Afghanistan. ”

Spencer Ackerman, a national security reporter and contributor for The Daily Beast, said the instability, fear and nationalist slaughter that followed led directly to the rise of America’s most controversial and confrontational president.

Everything happened under the guise of a “patriotic veil of just vengeance,” says Ackerman in his most recent book, “Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump”.

“The forces unleashed by the United States after September 11th” […] are essentially a gateway to the most violent, unfair and nativist currents in American history, ”he also told a panel at the Cato Institute last month.

Shaken to its core by the ability of a poorly defined and ill-equipped enemy to bring the world’s most powerful nation to its knees, a growing faction on the American right-wing began to seek answers.

“They turned to explanations that had a lot more to do with internal subversion and internal betrayal of what America is supposed to be, not just what it’s supposed to be,” Ackerman said.

“So someone like Donald Trump comes down the golden escalator of Trump Tower … It becomes a way of using the war on terror against enemies within the United States that must be judged in real terms. ”

The differences became more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, noted Jeh Johnson, who was Secretary of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s second term.

“The main threats to our security, in my opinion, are global warming, cybersecurity, the threat of terrorism and, frankly, a partisan and divided government incapable of responding to these threats,” Johnson said in a statement by the Washington-based think tank Bipartisan Policy Center.

He described how American flags and handwritten patriotic phrases appeared on every highway overpass in the hours and days after September 11th. The country rallied around the idea of ​​invading Afghanistan and several Americans took the opportunity to join the military.

Compare that to the partisan and confrontational response to the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s hard not to wonder how the United States would deal with a similar crisis, he said.

“I am concerned that if another large-scale terrorist attack on our nation were to happen, our government would not be able to respond effectively, in a way that would require a great deal of bipartisanship on the part of our Congress and our executive branch. ”

Sarah Kreps, professor of law and government at Cornell University, was a foreign zone officer in the U.S. Air Force on the day the towers collapsed – a disaster that shook post-war global security.

However, Ms. Kreps believes the likely consequences of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan could change that, even if U.S. appetite for long-term military intervention is least.

“I think what we see […] it is the empowerment and raising of those voices in foreign policy that have been relatively marginal in recent years, ”she said in an interview.

“International security, regional security, needs that greater presence now that the United States has somehow left that void. ”

Others are also optimistic about the country’s political future.

Former Senate majority leaders Trent Lott and Tom Daschle believe that mutual respect helped them lead their respective parties through an equally but bitterly divided chamber in 2001.

“There can be no trust without a good relationship. No negotiation without trust. There can be no progress without negotiations, ”Daschle, a Democrat, told the BPC panel.

“My message is that that too will pass,” added Mr. Lott, his Republican counterpart.

“There will be men and women in this government and in Congress who will say, ‘We’re going to do this work. “I hope it will be soon.”