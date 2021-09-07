Service-Oriented Architecture Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2028 – Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., SAP SE Service-Oriented Architecture Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution (Software-as-a-Services, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Integration-as-a-Services); End User (Food and Beverages, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Automobile, Government, Others) and Geography

Service-oriented architecture (SOA) is collection of services that communicate with each other. The communication comprise of data transfer involving two or more services facilitating specific functionality. SOA consist of modules that are built as software components called services. The components are discrete pieces of data structures that can be reused for diverse purposes, thereby providing flexibility into the software systems. SOA enhances the ability of infrastructure to transform in response to change in the business environment. It also supports the management of re-usable business services as it compromise of flexible components

Service-Oriented Architecture Market – Companies Mentioned:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Software AG

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. IBM Corporation

5. Fujitsu Ltd.

6. SAP SE

7. Tibco Software Inc.

8. CA Technologies

9. 360logica Software

10. Crosscheck Networks

The global SOA market has been experiencing growth in recent years due to increasing adoption of mobile technology, adoption of web based applications in commercial and industrial sectors, rising adoption of cloud computing and innovation in smart phone for transactions and payments application. The other additional factors contributing to the growth of SOA market are increasing unstructured data generation by machines, technologies and equipment due to social media and growing adoption of integrated IT infrastructure.

The “Global Service-Oriented Architecture Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the service-oriented architecture market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of service-oriented architecture market with detailed market segmentation by solution, end user. The global service-oriented architecture market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading service-oriented architecture market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the service-oriented architecture market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global service-oriented architecture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The service-oriented architecture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Chapter Details of Service-Oriented Architecture Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Service-Oriented Architecture Market Landscape

Part 04: Service-Oriented Architecture Market Sizing

Part 05: Service-Oriented Architecture Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

