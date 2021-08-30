Service Truck Market 2021 Status and Business Outlook – AES Equipment Solutions, Plantman, STG Global, Ausroad, Jacon Technologies

The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Service Truck market 2021 considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key success factors of Key Players.

Top Leading Companies of Global Service Truck Market are ORH Truck Solutions, AES Equipment Solutions, Plantman, STG Global, Ausroad, Jacon Technologies, Shermac, Kador Engineering and others.

A service truck is a multipurpose truck. It provides fuel, grease, oil, waste disposal and compressed air. Service trucks (or fuel & lube trucks) are critical for the smooth operation of mining and civil construction sites, maintaining fuel supply and performing a range of daily in-field equipment maintenance.

By Types:

Below 10000 kg GVM

10000-15000 kg GVM

15000-25000 kg GVM

Above 25000 kg GVM

By Application( Service Truck)

Mining

Construction Site

Others

The regions are further sub-divided into:

–North America – US, Canada, and Mexico

–Europe – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

–Asia-Pacific – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

–Latin America – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

–Middle East and Africa – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

